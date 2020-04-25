Former NFL receiver Paul Salata, right, announces the 254th overall pick of the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 27, 2013 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. South Carolina tight end Justice Cunningham was picked by the Indianapolis Colts to conclude the 2013 draft. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Former San Francisco 49ers player Paul Salata before an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

When the Oakland Raiders made the final selection of the 2003 NFL draft, a teammate of wide receiver Ryan Hoag from Gustavus Adolphus College turned to him and said:

“Dude, I think you just won $1 million and a trip to Hawaii!”

Not quite. But the reward was hardly slight.

Hoag was the 28th player bestowed the moniker of Mr. Irrelevant, which honors the final pick in each draft.

This year, once the final compensatory choice is made and the draft concludes April 25, a 45th name will join the prestigious (notorious?) fraternity.

What began as a way to merely change the perception of how a final pick is viewed has grown into a weeklong celebration in a beachside California town.

There is pomp and circumstance and all sorts of grandeur, not to mention surfing lessons and talking late-night with Jimmy Kimmel.

Paul Salata was a 10th-round pick of the Steelers in 1951 during a 30-round draft. He was a wide receiver out of Southern California and one of the more colorful characters in pro football.

So in 1976, he crafted the idea of Mr. Irrelevant as a way to drive home what he viewed as an important message: We should honor the underdog.

He went to (then NFL commissioner) Pete Rozelle with the idea, saying the last guy is just as relevant as the first. Melanie Salata Fitch, Paul’s daughter

“He went to (then NFL commissioner) Pete Rozelle with the idea, saying the last guy is just as relevant as the first,” said Melanie Salata Fitch, Paul’s daughter, who now oversees the Mr. Irrelevant festivities. “It was a thing for my dad and his buddies, sort of the good ol’ boys network, bringing the player out to have some fun. The motto was all about doing something nice for someone for no reason.

“I don’t think he or any of us could have imagined it becoming what it has.”

Which is this: Once the final draft pick is made and the Salatas — Paul turns 94 this year — present the player with a Mr. Irrelevant jersey, plans are made for his visit to Newport Beach, California. It usually occurs following any minicamps or OTAs with his new team.

Then, under the sunny skies and an out-pattern from the Pacific Ocean, the player is treated to whatever perks he desires.

If he wants to learn how to surf, he does. If he’s single, a Ms. Irrelevant pageant is held. If he likes steak, he can have it every meal. If he prefers boats, he’s sailing off the Southern California coast. If he is fond of expensive cars, he climbs behind the wheel of a Ferrari.

If he’s interested in late-night talk shows, he appears on Kimmel.

If his favorite celebrity is Will Ferrell or Halle Berry or Jerry Rice, he meets them.

There are banquets and a trip to Disneyland, just like one a Super Bowl MVP is promised.

There are interviews with ESPN and NFL Network and Fox Sports.

Defensive tackle Ahmad Miller of UNLV was the final pick (Texans) in 2002.

Caleb Wilson of the Cardinals was last year’s Mr. Irrelevant. He dream was to meet Kobe Bryant, so he attended a basketball practice where the Lakers legend was coaching daughter Gianna.

When the two perished in a helicopter crash in January, Wilson reached out to Melanie Salata with immense gratitude for being given such an experience as meeting Bryant.

Red carpet treatment

“I have nothing but great things to say about the people with (Mr. Irrelevant),” said Hoag, who never played for the Raiders before spending time with four NFL teams. “They fly you and your family out. You’re treated like royalty at every single event. It’s unbelievable.

“You know, I had resigned myself to not being drafted and had a few teams I thought would be a good fit as a free agent. But then I was really proud about being picked.”

Some final selections have been hesitant about all that surrounds Mr. Irrelevant, not immediately wanting to publicize even more their draft placement.

But then they talk to those who came before, those given the red carpet treatment, and warm to the idea.

This year, unless they decide to trade the pick, the Giants are on the Irrelevant clock.

There is also this important nugget: Mr. Irrelevant Week, a non-profit venture, has donated more than $1 million to various charities.

“We were all set to be in Las Vegas this year,” said Salata Fitch of the NFL draft that was moved out of Southern Nevada due to the coronavirus. “The date lands on my birthday, so it would have been a great scene and party. But whether we are in a studio in New York or we announce the pick from home, our 45th Mr. Irrelevant will be just as celebrated as all the rest.

“Maybe we’ll make the pick from a surfboard in the ocean.”

The crazy part?

She sounded serious.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.