How to watch Day 2, 3 of NFL draft
The second and third rounds are set for 4-8:30 p.m. Friday and rounds 4-7 for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Day one of a historic NFL draft is in the books.
Here’s how you can watch:
— ESPN and NFL Network are combining their coverage, with the same broadcast airing on both networks both days.
— ABC (KTNV-13) will also provide draft coverage on Friday. On Saturday, KTNV-13 will simulcast the ESPN-NFL Network presentation.
The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff also will recap each day of the NFL draft with a one-hour live show.
Live draft recap shows
— 9 p.m. Friday
— 4 p.m. Saturday
The shows will air on Cox channel 14, and will also be available to watch at reviewjournal.com and on the Review-Journal’s Facebook page.
Draft prep reading
Catch up on all the action from day one, and what to expect from day two here:
