How to watch Day 2, 3 of NFL draft

The second and third rounds are set for 4-8:30 p.m. Friday and rounds 4-7 for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

In a photo provided by ESPN Images, the first six selections in the NFL draft are displayed during ESPN's coverage of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Bristol, Conn. (Allen Kee/ESPN Images via AP)

Day one of a historic NFL draft is in the books.

Here’s how you can watch:

— ESPN and NFL Network are combining their coverage, with the same broadcast airing on both networks both days.

— ABC (KTNV-13) will also provide draft coverage on Friday. On Saturday, KTNV-13 will simulcast the ESPN-NFL Network presentation.

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff also will recap each day of the NFL draft with a one-hour live show.

Live draft recap shows

— 9 p.m. Friday

— 4 p.m. Saturday

The shows will air on Cox channel 14, and will also be available to watch at reviewjournal.com and on the Review-Journal’s Facebook page.

