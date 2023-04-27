88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
NFL Draft

How to watch the 2023 NFL draft

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 1:28 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2023 - 1:31 pm
A detail view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo ...
A detail view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas Cit ...
Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The 2023 NFL draft gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday from Kansas City.

Barring a pre-draft trade, the Raiders will enter the draft with 12 picks, including the 7th pick in the first round.

A number of athletes with Las Vegas ties are also hoping the be selected over the next three days.

Here’s how to watch the 2023 NFL draft:

What: NFL draft

When: Thursday (5 p.m.), Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m.)

Where: Union Station, Kansas City, Mo.

Format: Round 1, Thursday; rounds 2, 3, Friday; rounds 4-7, Saturday

Raiders picks: 12 (1 first, 1 second, 2 third, 1 fourth, 4 fifth, 1 sixth, 2 seventh)

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Visit lvrj.com/draft for more NFL draft news or follow our draft tracker here.

2023 NFL draft order – First round

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7. Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders need to set tone in 1st round of NFL draft
Raiders need to set tone in 1st round of NFL draft
2
Texans’ decision at No. 2 could impact Raiders, rest of 1st round
Texans’ decision at No. 2 could impact Raiders, rest of 1st round
3
With the 7th pick in the RJ’s final NFL mock draft, the Raiders select …
With the 7th pick in the RJ’s final NFL mock draft, the Raiders select …
4
Raiders say they’re comfortable with evaluation of Jalen Carter
Raiders say they’re comfortable with evaluation of Jalen Carter
5
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
What will position be of Raiders’ 1st draft pick? Bet on it
What will position be of Raiders’ 1st draft pick? Bet on it
Raiders still have their eye on quarterback in the draft
Raiders still have their eye on quarterback in the draft
Las Vegas tight ends primed to go in 1st round of NFL draft
Las Vegas tight ends primed to go in 1st round of NFL draft
Mailbag: Are the Raiders trading up in the draft?
Mailbag: Are the Raiders trading up in the draft?
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, other Las Vegans await NFL draft
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, other Las Vegans await NFL draft
Looking to beat the books? Bet the NFL draft
Looking to beat the books? Bet the NFL draft