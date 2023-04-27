The 2023 NFL draft gets underway at 5 p.m. from Kansas City. Here’s how you can watch.

A detail view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The 2023 NFL draft gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday from Kansas City.

Barring a pre-draft trade, the Raiders will enter the draft with 12 picks, including the 7th pick in the first round.

A number of athletes with Las Vegas ties are also hoping the be selected over the next three days.

Here’s how to watch the 2023 NFL draft:

What: NFL draft

When: Thursday (5 p.m.), Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m.)

Where: Union Station, Kansas City, Mo.

Format: Round 1, Thursday; rounds 2, 3, Friday; rounds 4-7, Saturday

Raiders picks: 12 (1 first, 1 second, 2 third, 1 fourth, 4 fifth, 1 sixth, 2 seventh)

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Visit lvrj.com/draft for more NFL draft news or follow our draft tracker here.

2023 NFL draft order – First round

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7. Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs