How to watch the 2023 NFL draft
The 2023 NFL draft gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday from Kansas City.
Barring a pre-draft trade, the Raiders will enter the draft with 12 picks, including the 7th pick in the first round.
A number of athletes with Las Vegas ties are also hoping the be selected over the next three days.
Here’s how to watch the 2023 NFL draft:
What: NFL draft
When: Thursday (5 p.m.), Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m.)
Where: Union Station, Kansas City, Mo.
Format: Round 1, Thursday; rounds 2, 3, Friday; rounds 4-7, Saturday
Raiders picks: 12 (1 first, 1 second, 2 third, 1 fourth, 4 fifth, 1 sixth, 2 seventh)
TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network
Visit lvrj.com/draft for more NFL draft news or follow our draft tracker here.
2023 NFL draft order – First round
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7. Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs