71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
draft fan
Draft 2022
NFL Draft

Ice Cube closes out NFL draft Day 2 on the Strip — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2022 - 10:19 pm
 
Updated April 29, 2022 - 10:33 pm
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vega ...
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vega ...
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vega ...
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vega ...
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vega ...
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vega ...
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vega ...
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vega ...
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vega ...
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans gather as Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 20 ...
Fans gather as Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

West Coast hip-hop legend and noted Raiders fan Ice Cube closed out Day 2 of the NFL draft, performing in front of a packed house at the NFL Draft theater on the Strip.

It was a good day for the massive crowd that gathered after the draft to see Cube — decked out in Silver & Black from head to toe — rip through hit after hit in Friday’s post-draft concert.

More photo galleries from the 2022 NFL draft:

Fans show their team colors for NFL draft on Strip

Future NFL stars light up the Strip with custom suits, jewelry

NFL draft Day 1: Strip comes alive with football fanatics

MOST READ
1
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
2
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
3
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
4
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
5
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST