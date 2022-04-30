Ice Cube closes out NFL draft Day 2 on the Strip — PHOTOS

West Coast hip-hop legend Ice Cube closed out Day 2 of the NFL draft, performing in front of a packed house at the NFL Draft theater on the Strip.

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans gather as Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

West Coast hip-hop legend and noted Raiders fan Ice Cube closed out Day 2 of the NFL draft, performing in front of a packed house at the NFL Draft theater on the Strip.

It was a good day for the massive crowd that gathered after the draft to see Cube — decked out in Silver & Black from head to toe — rip through hit after hit in Friday’s post-draft concert.

More photo galleries from the 2022 NFL draft:

— Fans show their team colors for NFL draft on Strip

— Future NFL stars light up the Strip with custom suits, jewelry

— NFL draft Day 1: Strip comes alive with football fanatics