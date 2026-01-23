Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza declares for NFL draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are another step closer to their target in the NFL draft.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to their first national championship this past season, will enter the NFL draft, he announced on social media Friday.
Mendoza is an overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft by the Raiders.
The news was first reported by ESPN.