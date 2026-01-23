Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza declares for NFL draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are another step closer to their target in the NFL draft.

Hill: Raiders must consider trading No. 1 pick in NFL draft

Does Dante Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon affect the Raiders?

Raiders could get their own ‘Fernandomania’ with No. 1 pick

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks for a receiver against the University of Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are another step closer to their target in the NFL draft.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to their first national championship this past season, will enter the NFL draft, he announced on social media Friday.

Mendoza is an overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft by the Raiders.

The news was first reported by ESPN.