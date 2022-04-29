79°F
It’s ‘serious business’ time for Raiders fans attending draft — LIVE BLOG

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2022 - 12:27 pm
 
Updated April 29, 2022 - 12:37 pm
Two notable members of the Raiders infamous Black Hole stopped by the Welcome to Las Vegas sign ...
Two notable members of the Raiders infamous Black Hole stopped by the Welcome to Las Vegas sign Friday. They are Mark Acasio, left, also known as Gorilla Rilla, and Wayne Mabry, also known as Violator. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Follow along with us as Day 2 of the NFL draft rolls on in Las Vegas.

Looking for the latest news and full coverage? Visit lvrj.com/nfldraft.

11:00 am

‘Serious business’ for Raiders fans

Two of the more notable members of the Raiders’ infamous Black Hole stopped by Las Vegas’ most famous landmark Friday morning.

Gorilla Rilla (Mark Acasio) and Violator (Wayne Mabry) stopped by the Welcome to Las Vegas sign to take a few pictures with fans before heading to draft central.

With fans from every team in the world dressing up in various outfits, Mabry likened it to an amusement park for the sport.

“You talk about football fans being at Disney World, this is it, baby,” Mabry said. “Vegas is the spot.”

Acasio said it has been great to interact with other teams’ fan bases during draft week.

“They say are you the ones we see in Oakland, in the Black Hole?” Acasio said. “We just say, we’re the fans, we’re the nation, all of us.”

With the Raiders set to make their first pick of the draft on Friday, Mabry said that changes things for Raiders fans at the draft theater.

“Yesterday was off the chain, today it’s serious business,” he said.

Mick Akers

