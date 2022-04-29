Jaguars make pick to open NFL draft in Las Vegas
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the first pick of the NFL draft at Caesars Forum, kicking off the first round. The draft will take place the next two days as well.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the first overall pick of the NFL draft on Thursday at Caesars Forum.
That selection opened the first round. The following six rounds are on Friday and Saturday.
The Raiders don’t have picks in the first two rounds.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
