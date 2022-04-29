81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Draft 2022
NFL Draft

Jaguars make pick to open NFL draft in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2022 - 5:18 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2022 - 5:31 pm
Commissioner Roger Goodell greets draft prospects during the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thur ...
Commissioner Roger Goodell greets draft prospects during the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates (13) is tackled by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walke ...
Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates (13) is tackled by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia's Nakobe Dean breaks up a pass intended for Alabama's Cameron Latu during the first hal ...
Georgia's Nakobe Dean breaks up a pass intended for Alabama's Cameron Latu during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State o ...
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Georgia's Devonte Wyatt hits Alabama's Bryce Young as he throws during the first half of the Co ...
Georgia's Devonte Wyatt hits Alabama's Bryce Young as he throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu prepares to block a player during the first h ...
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu prepares to block a player during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
FILE - Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) plays during an NCAA football game against Florida ...
FILE - Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) plays during an NCAA football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., in this Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, file photo. Hamilton was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State ...
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs by Arkansas defensive back Simeon Blair (15) wi ...
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs by Arkansas defensive back Simeon Blair (15) with a touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs upfield past Coastal Carolina linebacker Teddy Gallag ...
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs upfield past Coastal Carolina linebacker Teddy Gallagher (34) during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left, breaks up a ...
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left, breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Austin, Texas. Stingley was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) sandwiched between Oregon Ducks defenders, including d ...
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) sandwiched between Oregon Ducks defenders, including defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the second half of the Pac-12 championship football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) lines up for the play against Auburn dur ...
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) lines up for the play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre ...
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football ...
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the first overall pick of the NFL draft on Thursday at Caesars Forum.

That selection opened the first round. The following six rounds are on Friday and Saturday.

The Raiders don’t have picks in the first two rounds.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
2
2 Las Vegas sites emerge as favorites for potential A’s ballpark
2 Las Vegas sites emerge as favorites for potential A’s ballpark
3
Golden Knights eliminated from playoff contention
Golden Knights eliminated from playoff contention
4
NFL gives preview of red carpet stage, draft theater in Vegas
NFL gives preview of red carpet stage, draft theater in Vegas
5
State gaming regulators make inquiry into statements about gambler
State gaming regulators make inquiry into statements about gambler
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST