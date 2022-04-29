Jaguars make pick to open NFL draft in Las Vegas

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the first pick of the NFL draft at Caesars Forum, kicking off the first round. The draft will take place the next two days as well.

Commissioner Roger Goodell greets draft prospects during the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates (13) is tackled by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia's Nakobe Dean breaks up a pass intended for Alabama's Cameron Latu during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Georgia's Devonte Wyatt hits Alabama's Bryce Young as he throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu prepares to block a player during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FILE - Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) plays during an NCAA football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., in this Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, file photo. Hamilton was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs by Arkansas defensive back Simeon Blair (15) with a touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs upfield past Coastal Carolina linebacker Teddy Gallagher (34) during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left, breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Austin, Texas. Stingley was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) sandwiched between Oregon Ducks defenders, including defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the second half of the Pac-12 championship football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) lines up for the play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the first overall pick of the NFL draft on Thursday at Caesars Forum.

That selection opened the first round. The following six rounds are on Friday and Saturday.

The Raiders don’t have picks in the first two rounds.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

