Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb is Raiders’ top pick in mock drafts

Several NFL mock drafts have come out in recent days, including one on NFL.com that looks at all seven rounds. Here’s a look at the Raiders’ picks in the latest ones.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA, in Pasadena, Calif. Lamb was selected to The Associated Press All-Big 12 Conference team, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) scores on a pass reception against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Arkansas defensive backs Joe Foucha (7) and Kamren Curl (2) trail on the play. Jeudy caught 26 touchdown passes, second behind only Amari Cooper in Alabama history. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

The draft is Thursday through Saturday and will be conducted remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look at the Raiders’ picks in the latest mock drafts:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

No. 12: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma. Comment: Lamb’s the top receiver in this class. Maybe not in terms of speed but everything else. The Raiders plug him in on Day 1 so he can take (coach) Jon Gruden’s offense to another level.

No. 19: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson. Comment: (General manage) Mike Mayock dips back into the Clemson well to pluck some much-needed depth at cornerback.

No. 80 (third round): Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee.

No. 81 (third round): Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State.

No. 91 (third round): Larrell Murchison, DT, North Carolina State.

No. 121 (fourth round): Netane Muti, G, Fresno State.

No. 159 (fifth round): Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

No. 12: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama. Comment: As a former receivers coach, Jon Gruden has an affinity for polished route runners, which makes Jeudy the ideal WR1 for the Raiders.

No. 19: Patrick Queen, LB, Louisiana State. Comment: Infusing the defense with more explosive athletes like Queen would help the Raiders close the gap on their division rivals.

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com

No. 12: Jeudy. Comment: Jeudy is the ultimate technician at WR, possessing superhuman skills getting off press coverage and preposterous suddenness at the top of his routes.

No. 19: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina. Comment: A big upgrade on the interior defensive line falls into Las Vegas’ lap.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com

No. 12: Lamb. Comment: A tough, physical, gregarious and smart pass catcher, Lamb’s drawing comparisons to DeAndre Hopkins — and that’s not a crazy comp.

No. 19: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: Comment: General managers and coaches have raved about his interviews, and he also happens to be a sideline-to-sideline LB who crushed the combine.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

No. 12: Jeudy. Comment: This decision would likely come down to Jeudy versus Javon Kinlaw. I would applaud either choice.

No. 19: Terrell. Comment: Terrell would reunite with his college teammate, Trayvon Mullen, to give the Raiders two tall, long and rangy CBs to build their secondary around.

CBS Sports (combined effort)

No. 12: Lamb.

No. 19: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn.

Peter King, NBC Sports

No. 12: Lamb. Comment: Mayock loves him, thinks he’s the most complete receiver in the draft, and even though I think Gruden likely would prefer the take-the-top-off speed of Henry Ruggs, he’s happy to have a true No. 1 receiver who can win consistently against NFL-caliber corners.

No. 19: Kristian Fulton, CB, Louisiana State. Comment: He falls into the class of player that Mayock loves: big-time player in a national championship program, though some have been down on him for cheating on a drug test, which led to a one-year ban in 2017. He’d be the kind of competitive and tested player that Gruden loves.

Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated

No. 12: Jeudy. Last season, TE Darren Waller led the Raiders in receptions. Jeudy will immediately become their top target in the passing game.

No. 19: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State. Comment: Jon Gruden wants to move on from Derek Carr. Marcus Mariota was brought in, but I think drafting Love gives Gruden a quarterback he can develop.

