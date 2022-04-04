Las Vegas NFL Draft preparations underway near the Linq

The first truck loads of material arrived Monday just behind the Linq that will make up the Draft Theater for the 2022 NFL slated to take place April 28-30.

An artist rendering of what the main stage at the draft theater will look like for the 2022 NFL Draft. (Courtesy: NFL.)

NFL Draft crews are already in Las Vegas preparing to set up what will be football central at the end of the month.

The first truck loads of material that will make up the Draft Theater just behind the Linq arrived Monday for the 2022 NFL Draft slated to take place April 28-30.

This area will be the main attraction for all draft-related activities, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the draft picks on Day 1.

The fan favorite Draft Experience will be built directly next to the draft theater area. There fans will be able to take part in various activities, see the Raiders’ three Super Bowl trophies and shop NFL merchandise. Between the two spaces there will be over 1 million square feet of space for NFL Draft activities.

Just west of the main draft area at the Bellagio will be another hot spot. There the red carpet stage will be constructed over the Fountains of Bellagio, where the top prospects will walk across on Day 1.

Entry into the draft is free, but fans will need to download the NFL’s OnePass smartphone application to enter the draft areas.

Road closures tied to setting that area up will begin April 12 and are scheduled to last until May 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.