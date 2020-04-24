Las Vegas scores second shot at NFL draft in 2022

The NFL draft is coming to Las Vegas in 2022, commissioner Roger Goodell will announce Thursday during the draft telecast.

The parking lots around the Las Vegas Convention Center will be open to the public for free during NFL draft festivities in April, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said Tuesday. (NFL)

The main NFL Draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

The NFL draft is coming to Las Vegas in 2022, commissioner Roger Goodell announced before the Raiders’ second first-round pick during Thursday’s draft telecast.

The draft was supposed to take place in Las Vegas this week, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the festivities. As a result, the draft is being conducted virtually instead.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said it wasn’t clear if the NFL’s original plans for the Las Vegas would transfer over to the 2022 event, but with all the work that went into the planning — getting as far as crews practicing building the stages — he said all the NFL would have to do is resubmit the plans they already had gained approval this year.

Those plans included introducing prospects on a stage constructed over the fountains of Bellagio, then transport them down Flamingo Road to the Caesars Forum area. Fans were expected to be lined up along Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard in the area to greet the prospects during their commute between staging areas.

MGM Resorts, which operates the Bellagio, is ready to welcome the draft to Sin City to show fans what they missed out on this year.

“MGM Resorts is thrilled that the NFL has selected Las Vegas for its 2022 Draft. Like everyone, we were disappointed this year’s program had to be sidelined,” a MGM Resorts official said in an email. “We can’t wait to show NFL fans around the world how we throw a party. For now, we hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

The main stage and Draft Town was set to be held at the Caesars Forum, where draft choices were to be announced.

Work on stage the draft in Las Vegas would have occurred over 24 days beginning April 8, with various lane closures and full road closures tied to the set up and tear down process. Crews should be done with tear down May 1.

Naft said despite the disappointment in missing out on the draft this year, they are ready to welcome the draft and the fans to the area in 2022.

“The NFL knows that nothing can keep us down for long and they know that the greatest hospitality and entertainment workers in the world will be ready to welcome them come 2022,” Naft said. “Clark County will do it bigger and better than ever before and we are anxious to host what will be an incredible event.”

