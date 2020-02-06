Las Vegas tourism ready to spend $2.4M to host April’s NFL draft

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority next week will consider spending $2.4 million to host the NFL Draft April 23-25 on the Strip.

A rendering of the fan experience area located between Caesars Forum and the Westin during the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. (NFL)

Board members are meeting Tuesday to consider paying expenses that fall outside the agreements between the host properties and the National Football League.

The three-day event at which college football players are selected to play for the 32 NFL teams will be April 23-25 and centered on the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

An estimated 600,000 to 750,000 people are expected to attend festivities centered on the draft, but that may include a cumulative total over the three days.

Nashville, Tennessee, which hosted the 2019 draft, reported $133 million in direct spending by visitors with the total economic effect estimated at $224 million.

Las Vegas’ benefit could be larger with higher attendance anticipated and gaming, an attraction Nashville doesn’t have.

Two key elements of the festivities will be hosted by MGM Resorts International — a red-carpet platform on the eight-acre lake fronting Bellagio — and Caesars Entertainment Corp., which will have the main draft stage adjacent to Caesars Forum and the Linq Promenade.

The NFL Draft Experience, a free themed attraction for fans, also is planned near the main stage.

Spending breakdown

A breakdown of the expenses that will be considered by the 14-member board includes $500,000 for public safety, $500,000 for “marquee event elements,” $300,000 for county permits, $150,000 for volunteer-related costs, $127,745 for shuttle services, $500,000 for contracts within President and CEO Steve Hill’s signature authority, and $300,000 in contingencies.

A breakdown of the budgeted expenses includes special event and building permits; law enforcement personnel for road closures and traffic management; emergency medical personnel; a volunteer program that includes registration, training and uniforms; transportation for prospects and their families’ onsite social media activations; and a marquee element during the draft that will showcase Las Vegas as well as pay tribute to the draft.

The LVCVA is serving as a liaison between a local organizing committee, the NFL, resort and community stakeholders and local government agencies.

