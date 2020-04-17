Montana, Taylor top RJ mock draft of NFL’s greatest players

Raiders take Randy Moss at No. 12 and Brett Favre at No. 19 in fantasy mock draft.

This is a 1981 file photo showing San Francisco 49ers NFL football quarterback Joe Montana. Soon after the Super Bowl matchup was set, Hall of Famer Joe Montana went to Twitter to send out a picture of his framed jerseys for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Montana won four Super Bowl titles in 14 years with the 49ers before finishing his career with two seasons on the Chiefs when he made one trip to the AFC championship game.(AP Photo/File)

In preparation for next Thursday’s unprecedented virtual NFL draft, the league and its 32 teams will conduct a practice mock draft on Monday to try to iron out some of the technical challenges associated with such an undertaking.

To protect each team’s real draft plans, former great NFL players rather than this year’s prospects will be selected.

Which got us thinking. What would an actual first round look like this year if it involved the greatest players of all time?

Two things to consider: Only former players were eligible to be drafted. And the actual current draft needs of each team were taken into account. In other words, this isn’t a list of the best 32 players of all time, but how the greatest players of all time would strategically fit into this year’s draft.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Montana, QB, Notre Dame

It’s no secret the Bengals need a quarterback, and Montana fits perfectly with what second-year head coach Zac Taylor wants to do offensively.

2. Washington Redskins: Lawrence Taylor, LB, North Carolina

Washington should probably go quarterback here, but there is still organizational belief that young Dwayne Haskins just needs more time to develop. With defense such a pressing issue, they reel in the game-changing Taylor.

3. Detroit Lions, Deion Sanders, CB, Florida State

The Lions traded disgruntled corner Darius Slay to Philadelphia, creating a gaping hole on the perimeter of their defense. Taylor would have made some sense here, but Washington beat the Lions to him. But they still end up with the ball-hawking Sanders, who can change games defensively, on special teams and, if need be, as a wide receiver.

4. New York Giants, Anthony Munoz, OT, USC

The Giants had their eye on Taylor, the young linebacker from North Carolina, but protecting second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and opening holes for dynamic running back Saquon Barkley is a huge priority. Munoz is a can’t-miss prospect who will anchor the Giants’ left tackle position for the next decade.

5. Miami Dolphins, Dan Marino, Pittsburgh

This is an opportunity too good to pass up.

6. Los Angeles Chargers, Peyton Manning, QB, Tennessee

Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers left for Indianapolis as a free agent. The Chargers, understanding the dynamics of the draft board, were confident his replacement would fall in their laps. The key now is making sure Manning actually agrees to play for the Chargers. After being drafted by the Chargers, younger brother Eli forced a trade to the Giants.

7. Carolina Panthers, Dick Butkus, LB, Illinois

The surprise retirement of longtime linebacker Luke Kuechly creates a big hole in the middle of the Panthers’ defense. Butkus will more than make up for the loss.

8. Arizona Cardinals, Jonathan Ogden, LT, UCLA

The Cardinals need to protect young quarterback Kyler Murray, and fortunately for them it’s a deep draft pool at tackle, with players like USC’s Ron Yary, Wisconsin’s Joe Thomas and Florida State’s Walter Jones still on the board. But Ogden, who is a unique blend of size, power and athletic ability, is just too good to pass up.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars, Mike Haynes, CB, Arizona State

Jalen Ramsey essentially forced a trade out of Jacksonville, leaving a big hole at cornerback. Charles Woodson, Darrelle Revis and Rod Woodson would all make sense here, but the underrated Haynes is a smooth, transcendent talent who can play in any scheme. Durability will not be an issue.

10 Cleveland Browns, Walter Jones, OT, Florida State

The Browns addressed right tackle with the signing of Jack Conklin, but they have work to do at left tackle. Jones is the type of dominant lineman you can envision bracketing the Browns line for years to come. Combined with Conklin, the protection for Baker Mayfield improves significantly.

11. New York Jets, Jerry Rice, WR, Mississippi Valley State

The Jets need to protect young quarterback Sam Darnold, but they pass on one of the talented tackles left on the board to give Darnold the ultimate weapon in Rice, whose small-school status will not be an issue in establishing himself as an NFL star.

12. Las Vegas Raiders, Randy Moss, WR, Marshall

The Raiders have been linked to the draft’s best wide receivers almost from the moment Antonio Brown went sideways. Moss can be temperamental and moody, but Jon Gruden will make sure Moss is sufficiently fed by getting the ball to him in every way imaginable. Moss is a rare combination of size, speed, athletic ability and hand-eye coordination, and will fit right in in Las Vegas.

13. San Francisco 49ers, Calvin Johnson, WR, Georgia Tech

The 49ers had their eye on Rice and Moss, but the Jets and Raiders ruined those plans. San Francisco could go defensive line or offensive line here, and certainly they have some age concerns at cornerback. But they stick with their plan to load up on playmakers around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with the addition of Johnson.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Joe Thomas, OT, Wisconsin

The Buccaneers understand that maximizing the window for new quarterback Tom Brady means protecting him as much as possible. While a dynamic running back makes sense here — Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders and Syracuse star Jim Brown come to mind — for now Ronald Jones Jr. is more than adequate. Thomas will protect Brady’s backside and solidify Tampa Bay’s offensive line.

15. Denver Broncos, Terrell Owens, WR, Tennessee-Chattanooga

The Broncos need more playmakers for young quarterback Drew Lock and to complement wide receiver Courtland Sutton.. In Owens, they add a physical, athletic game-changer.

16. Atlanta Falcons, Reggie White, DL, Tennessee

The Falcons addressed their pass rush with the addition of former Rams edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr., but they still need help getting to the quarterback.The relentless White is as good as it gets in that department.

17. Dallas Cowboys, Deacon Jones, DE, Mississippi Valley State

The Cowboys really wanted Reggie White or Deion Sanders, but Jones is hardly any consolation prize as a dominating edge rusher.

18. Miami Dolphins, Willie Roaf, OT, Louisiana Tech

The Dolphins got their quarterback at the top of the draft with Dan Marino, and now the key is to protect him. Roaf is a massive man at 6-5, 305 pounds. He has great feet, athletic ability and is a punishing run and pass blocker.

19. Las Vegas Raiders, Brett Favre, QB, Southern Mississippi

The Raiders weren’t necessarily thinking quarterback, especially with pressing defensive needs. But in this mock draft Favre takes a bit of a tumble and falls right into their laps. The talent and fit with Jon Gruden is too good to pass up.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars, Bruce Smith, DE, Virginia Tech

After getting their cornerback with their first pick in the first round, the Jaguars add one of the draft’s premier pass rushers in Virginia Tech’s Smith. All of a sudden the Jaguars’ defense has two foundational pieces.

21. Philadelphia Eagles, Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State

The Eagles can go in a number of different directions here, so don’t rule out a linebacker like Miami’s Ray Lewis. But a running weapon like the gifted Sanders adds a new element to the Eagles’ offense.

22. Minnesota Vikings, Cris Carter, WR, Ohio State

The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills knowing this wide receiver draft is as deep as it’s been in years. Carter falling to them at 22 is proof of that.

23. New England Patriots, Johnny Unitas, QB, Louisville

We can see Bill Belichick falling in love with a precise technician like Unitas, who has a chance to step in as a Day One replacement for Tom Brady.

24. New Orleans Saints, John Elway, Stanford

The Saints can afford to be flexible here, but with Drew Brees closing in on the end of an illustrious career, finding his heir apparent is not out of the question.

25. Minnesota Vikings, Darrelle Revis, CB, Pittsburgh

The Vikings suffered massive losses at cornerback, but this draft is plenty deep at that position. The smooth, savvy Revis projects as a Day One starter.

26. Miami Dolphins, Eric Dickerson, RB, SMU

If the draft plays out this way for the Dolphins with Marino, Roaf and Dickerson, their offense takes an immediate step forward.

27. Seattle Seahawks, Ronnie Lott, DB, USC

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is a former defensive back, so adding a dynamic force to his secondary like Lott is simply too tempting for Carroll to resist.

28. Baltimore Ravens, Ray Lewis, LB, Miami

The Ravens have a need at linebacker and, well, some things are just meant to be.

29. Tennessee Titans, Champ Bailey, CB, Georgia

The Titans shore up their secondary at the back end of the first round. They could also look for edge rush, so don’t rule out Alan Page from Notre Dame or Gino Marchetti from the University of San Francisco.

30. Green Bay Packers, Steve Largent, WR, Tulsa

Don Hutson makes some sense here too, but the Packers opt for Largent, who has a chance to become a go-to weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

31. San Francisco 49ers, Walter Payton, RB, Jackson State

The 49ers could address the interior of their defensive line and secondary, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is never one to turn down a great running back.

32. Kansas City Chiefs, Mel Blount, CB, Southern

The Super Bowl champions let the draft fall to them and end up with a heady, physical lockdown cornerback.

