New name sits atop the board in RJ’s 3rd mock draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars pass on consensus top pick Aidan Hutchinson and a defensive back falls down the board in the third version of our mock draft.

Missouri quarterback Tyler Macon (10) is sacked by Georgia's defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Georgia beat Missouri 43-6. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson runs a football drill during Ohio State Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) performs drills during Pittsburgh's football pro day , Monday, March 21, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A new name has entered the discussion at the top of the draft.

While Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson has been the consensus choice to be the No. 1 pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the hype around Georgia’s Travon Walker is becoming more difficult to ignore.

In fact, Walker sits atop the third edition of our mock draft after Hutchinson was the pick in the first two versions.

The betting market is starting to make a similar shift with the gap narrowing significantly between Hutchinson and Walker.

Nothing is set in stone. In fact, Hutchinson would probably be the choice of most teams around the league should they have the top pick.

But new Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke has a history of leaning toward more physically impressive players over the traditional choices. He was recently quoted as comparing Walker to Aldon Smith, who he selected over J.J. Watt and Ryan Kerrigan in 2011 with the 49ers.

The rest of the first round looks quite a bit different as well. There are no trades in this version, so several teams who are believed to be trying to trade down are instead left to stay put and make a pick.

Here’s a look at the Review-Journal Mock Draft 3.0:

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia (7)

Is the hype real? Difficult to say right now, but there’s certainly plenty of smoke around the Jaguars not being completely set on making the safe choice in Hutchinson. Baalke could also be trying to muddy the waters to create interest in trading for the pick.

2) Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (1)

Should Jacksonville balk at picking Hutchinson at the top, this becomes an easy choice for the Lions. He’s a high-floor edge defender who also has a high ceiling.

3) Houston Texans

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (2)

One of the draft’s most polarizing prospects completes a run of three straight edge rushers at the top of the draft. Thibodeaux is an elite talent and the kind of commodity the Texans could use.

4) New York Jets

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (10)

The Jets have plenty of draft capital and just as many needs. While wide receiver is a deep position that could be addressed later, it will be tempting to grab whichever one they deem the best of the bunch. Wilson is a strong possibility.

5) New York Giants

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State (8)

The Giants have two picks in the top seven and are believed to be shopping their picks around to secure even more selections. They could find a partner if a team wants to jump ahead of quarterback-desperate Carolina. With no trades in this exercise, they just take the best tackle.

6) Carolina Panthers

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (6)

Again, a trade would be ideal for the Panthers who have few picks in this draft. That would allow them to acquire extra selections and still likely grab their quarterback. If they do have to pick here, there are a lot of indications Pickett could be their choice.

7) New York Giants

Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State (14)

They could trade down and still get a needed edge rusher, even perhaps Johnson. But the opportunity to get potential building blocks on both sides of the line is tempting.

8) Atlanta Falcons

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (20)

Williams might be an easy choice as the top receiver had he not suffered a knee injury in the championship game. The Falcons aren’t winning this year anyway, so they have time to allow him to heal and will have a steal should he reach his potential.

9) Seattle Seahawks

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (4)

It’s pretty stunning to turn on the tape and see Gardner move as fluidly as he does despite his long frame. His skills say he should go sooner than this, but the Seahawks would have a tough time passing on him should he fall.

10) New York Jets

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (3)

Hamilton is the prototype for the debate between production and measurables. It’s tough to watch him play and think he will be anything but a superstar, yet his disappointing combine and pro day performances have fueled rumors of a draft-night free-fall.

11) Washington Commanders

Drake London, WR, USC (11)

The Commanders need weapons, particularly should there be continued snags on a long-term extension for star receiver Terry McLaurin. London gives new quarterback Carson Wentz another option.

12) Minnesota Vikings

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (12)

This has been consistent through all three versions of our mock draft. The Vikings and Stingley are a great fit. He has top-five talent.

13) Houston Texans

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9)

It would be a stunning development to have such an elite offensive tackle tumble this far down the board. Texans’ management may fall all over themselves rushing to the podium to turn in the card on this pick.

14) Baltimore Ravens

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (22)

A combine superstar who just so happens to fill a need and would be a perfect scheme fit in Baltimore. This pick almost makes too much sense.

15) Philadelphia Eagles

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (15)

The Eagles have two of the next four picks and several holes to fill, especially on defense. They grab the best available player on that side of the ball and pair him with Darius Slay to form a solid duo.

16) New Orleans Saints

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (13)

The Saints stop the slide of another offensive tackle who could be a top 10 pick come draft night. This could be a dream selection for a team that just lost star Terron Armstead.

17) Los Angeles Chargers

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (19)

The Chargers invested heavily on defense, but know they must protect their most valuable commodity in young quarterback Justin Herbert. They should either try to find him additional weapons or solidify the offensive line.

18) Philadelphia Eagles

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (18)

The Eagles aren’t necessarily desperate for a linebacker, but Lloyd is a great option who is also capable of lining up on the edge and helping the pass rush. He’s not quite Micah Parsons, but could give the Eagles similar versatility.

19) New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (16)

Another elite wide receiver is off the board to a team that definitely needs one. There are still plenty of question marks around Michael Thomas on the outside.

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (5)

This pairing has been rumored throughout the pre-draft process and it does make some sense. Pittsburgh could also choose to ride with Mitch Trubisky and build around him. But even if Willis is the pick, Trubisky is likely to hold the job this year while Willis gets up to speed.

21) New England Patriots

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (21)

Dean is an elite linebacker and carries a reputation as one of the best leaders in college football. He can help complete the overhaul of the linebacking corps.

22) Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (NR)

Watson could be the sleeper of the draft. His name belongs right up there with the elite receivers in a deep class for the position. Despite his small school pedigree, Watson has elite speed and athleticism along with good size.

23) Arizona Cardinals

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (24)

With Chandler Jones off to the Raiders, Arizona has to find a way to replace his production. Karlaftis, who hopes to be Purdue’s first first-round pick in 10 years, is a different type of player, but he spends plenty of time in the offensive backfield.

24) Dallas Cowboys

Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M (28)

The Cowboys need immediate help on the offensive line and Green looks like a plug-and-play option. He is versatile enough to play any offensive line position except center and spent time at all four spots in college, but he thrived at guard where he will likely play in the NFL.

25) Buffalo Bills

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (29)

The Bills are in win-now mode and will look for a player who can contribute right away. A cornerback like Andrew Booth would be a great option, but Burks is a weapon with the ball in his hands and could help mitigate the losses of Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders.

26) Tennessee Titans

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College (26)

This is another match that makes a ton of sense as the Titans land a versatile lineman who can provide help up front right away and Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel gets to coach his son’s college roommate.

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia (23)

Another team in win-now mode after Tom Brady decided to return, so they need a player who can help win games this season. Wyatt can plug in next to Vita Vea and cause chaos along the interior of the line of scrimmage.

28) Green Bay Packers

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (17)

It could be tempting to take yet another wide receiver here, particularly with Penn State’s Jahan Dotson still on the board. But the Packers do still have question marks and injury concerns on the line and they could use some insurance.

29) Kansas City Chiefs

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (25)

With back-to-back picks, the Chiefs could go in several directions. Cornerback has been a persistent need. Booth may be the best player on the board at any position at this point, so the Chiefs pounce.

30) Kansas City Chiefs

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (NR)

Even though Kansas City has pieced together a decent receiving corps in free agency after trading superstar Tyreek Hill, they could still use an infusion of young talent. Dotson has the skillset Andy Reid can take advantage of as he can run and create space.

31) Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa (31)

This pick would allow the Bengals to complete the rebuild of what was a huge question mark for the Super Bowl participants. Ted Karras was brought in to play center, but he had a great season at guard for the Patriots last year and the selection of Linderbaum could allow Karras to move off the ball.

32) Detroit Lions

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (NR)

This is definitely a spot to watch for a team to jump into the end of the first round and draft a developmental quarterback that they could have under team control for five years instead of the four allotted for those picked in the second round and beyond. Here, the Lions take advantage of the position and take a fast-rising prospect to take an internship under Jared Goff.

