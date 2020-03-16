NFL cancels draft plans in Las Vegas

The NFL has canceled plans to hold its draft in Las Vegas this year because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

The main NFL Draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

The NFL has canceled plans to hold its draft in Las Vegas this year because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Instead, the league will conduct the draft this year as a televised event at a to-be-determined site the league announced Monday.

The three-day event was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from April 23-25 and draw hundreds of thousands of fans. It was to be the first major NFL event in Las Vegas and the gateway to the Raiders inaugural season in their new city.

The league said in a statement it will make it up to Las Vegas with other events, including a Super Bowl.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” said ommissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

The NFL is scheduled to conduct its draft in Cleveland next year and Kansas City in 2023. But there is no commitment for 2022, so Las Vegas could be back in play for that draft given this years cancellation.

