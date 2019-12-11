60°F
2020 NFL Draft

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hugs it out at the NFL Draft — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 1:56 pm
 

Everybody wants to hug Roger Goodell.

That is, everybody at the NFL Draft.

That means they were picked in the draft’s first round, when NFL commissioner calls out their name every year.

Expect Goodell to be at the podium for the first round again this spring when the NFL Draft is hosted by Las Vegas on April 23-25.

In the meantime, take a look at these first-round picks hugging Goodell during this decade.

