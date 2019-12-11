NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hugs it out at the NFL Draft — PHOTOS

Everybody wants to hug Roger Goodell. That is, everybody at the NFL Draft.

Washington defensive lineman Danny Shelton hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage after being selected by the Cleveland Browns during the 2015 NFL Draft at Roosevelt University on Thursday, April 30, 2015 in Chicago, Ill. (Perry Knotts via AP)

LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson, right, hugs NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he was selected as the fifth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Florida offensive lineman Mike Pouncey hugs NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he was selected as the 15th overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, hugs Darren McFadden, the fourth overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, during the first round of the NFL football draft Saturday, April 26, 2008, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Virginia Tech running back Ryan Williams, right, hugs former defensive back Aeneas Williams as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, looks on after he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall ,Friday, April 29, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)

Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right, hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the eighth pick overall by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 26, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

North Carolina defensive end Quinton Coples, right, hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the 16th pick overall by the New York Jets in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 26, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Ezekiel Ansah, from Brigham Young, hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fifth overall by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2013, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Ohio State outside linebacker Ryan Shazier hugs NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 15th pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Thursday, May 8, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Iowa offensive lineman Brandon Scherff hugs NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Washington Redskins as the fifth pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 30, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Missouri defensive end Kony Ealy hugs NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the 60th pick by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Friday, May 9, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Johnny Manziel hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Cleveland Browns at the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City on Thursday, May 8th, 2014 in New York, NY. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

NFL Hall of Famer and Buffalo Bill Quarterback Jim Kelly hugs NFL commissioner Roger Goodell before he announces that the Buffalo Bills selects Florida State defensive back Ronald Darby as the 50th pick in the second round of the 2015 NFL Football Draft, Friday, May 1, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Clemsons Shaq Lawson embraces with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the 19th pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Commissioner Roger Goodell hugs Nick Bosa after Bosa was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the second pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Country music star Tim McGraw hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ahead of the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the New England Patriots selected Williams in the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Everybody wants to hug Roger Goodell.

That is, everybody at the NFL Draft.

That means they were picked in the draft’s first round, when NFL commissioner calls out their name every year.

Expect Goodell to be at the podium for the first round again this spring when the NFL Draft is hosted by Las Vegas on April 23-25.

In the meantime, take a look at these first-round picks hugging Goodell during this decade.