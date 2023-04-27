90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
NFL Draft

NFL DRAFT BLOG: 1st-round picks, analysis, including betting insights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 4:40 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2023 - 4:41 pm
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

All eyes in the NFL world are fixed squarely on Kansas City, Missouri, as the first round of the NFL draft kicks off at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.

Carolina made a trade with Chicago last month to acquire the top pick, which the Panthers are expected to use on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess in what many league sources expect to be the most unpredictable first round in years.

The Raiders have 12 picks in the next three days, including the No. 7 pick overall. General manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels need to upgrade the talent level on defense, but they could also look at selecting a quarterback of the future.

Offensive line is also a possibility, though Ziegler is expected to also field calls about trading the pick.

The same can be said about most of the picks in the first round.

Controversial defensive tackle Jalen Carter of Georgia could go as high as No. 2 or tumble down the board should teams get scared off by concerns about his character. Four or five quarterbacks could go in the first round, and running back Bijan Robinson’s landing spot will be one of the biggest stories of the evening.

Two tight ends from Las Vegas — Dalton Kincaid and Darnell Washington — could also hear their names called Thursday. Those are just a few of the many storylines that have been developing for months.

So expect the unexpected and follow along here for analysis of all the picks and a look at the dynamic betting market with updates throughout the evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Texans’ decision at No. 2 could impact Raiders, rest of 1st round
Texans’ decision at No. 2 could impact Raiders, rest of 1st round
2
Raiders need to set tone in 1st round of NFL draft
Raiders need to set tone in 1st round of NFL draft
3
With the 7th pick in the RJ’s final NFL mock draft, the Raiders select …
With the 7th pick in the RJ’s final NFL mock draft, the Raiders select …
4
Raiders say they’re comfortable with evaluation of Jalen Carter
Raiders say they’re comfortable with evaluation of Jalen Carter
5
How to watch the 2023 NFL draft
How to watch the 2023 NFL draft
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
A detail view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo ...
How to watch the 2023 NFL draft
RJ

The 2023 NFL draft gets underway at 5 p.m. from Kansas City. Here’s how you can watch.

More stories for you
$269K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$269K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
US 95 ramp to Summerlin Parkway to close this weekend
US 95 ramp to Summerlin Parkway to close this weekend
1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas
1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas
WNBA Finals preview? Aces announce high-profile preseason game
WNBA Finals preview? Aces announce high-profile preseason game
Knights preview: Injured forward game-time decision for Game 5
Knights preview: Injured forward game-time decision for Game 5
Bettor turns $6 into $79K after hitting super parlay
Bettor turns $6 into $79K after hitting super parlay