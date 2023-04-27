NFL DRAFT BLOG: 1st-round picks, analysis, including betting insights

Here’s a running analysis of the first round of the NFL draft in Kansas City, Missouri, with the Raiders set to pick at No. 7. The Carolina Panthers have the first pick.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

All eyes in the NFL world are fixed squarely on Kansas City, Missouri, as the first round of the NFL draft kicks off at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.

Carolina made a trade with Chicago last month to acquire the top pick, which the Panthers are expected to use on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess in what many league sources expect to be the most unpredictable first round in years.

The Raiders have 12 picks in the next three days, including the No. 7 pick overall. General manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels need to upgrade the talent level on defense, but they could also look at selecting a quarterback of the future.

Offensive line is also a possibility, though Ziegler is expected to also field calls about trading the pick.

The same can be said about most of the picks in the first round.

Controversial defensive tackle Jalen Carter of Georgia could go as high as No. 2 or tumble down the board should teams get scared off by concerns about his character. Four or five quarterbacks could go in the first round, and running back Bijan Robinson’s landing spot will be one of the biggest stories of the evening.

Two tight ends from Las Vegas — Dalton Kincaid and Darnell Washington — could also hear their names called Thursday. Those are just a few of the many storylines that have been developing for months.

So expect the unexpected and follow along here for analysis of all the picks and a look at the dynamic betting market with updates throughout the evening.

