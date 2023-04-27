NFL DRAFT BLOG: Potential Raiders target off the board at No. 5

Here’s a running analysis of the first round of the NFL draft in Kansas City, Missouri, with the Raiders set to pick at No. 7. One of the team’s expected targets is off the board two picks earlier.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

All eyes in the NFL world are fixed squarely on Kansas City, Missouri, as the first round of the NFL draft kicks off at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.

Carolina made a trade with Chicago last month to acquire the top pick, which the Panthers are expected to use on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess in what many league sources expect to be the most unpredictable first round in years.

The Raiders have 12 picks in the next three days, including the No. 7 pick overall. General manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels need to upgrade the talent level on defense, but they could also look at selecting a quarterback of the future.

Offensive line is also a possibility, though Ziegler is expected to also field calls about trading the pick.

The same can be said about most of the picks in the first round.

Controversial defensive tackle Jalen Carter of Georgia could go as high as No. 2 or tumble down the board should teams get scared off by concerns about his character. Four or five quarterbacks could go in the first round, and running back Bijan Robinson’s landing spot will be one of the biggest stories of the evening.

Two tight ends from Las Vegas — Dalton Kincaid and Darnell Washington — could also hear their names called Thursday. Those are just a few of the many storylines that have been developing for months.

So expect the unexpected and follow along here for analysis of all the picks and a look at the dynamic betting market with updates throughout the evening.

5:49 p.m.

A potential target of the Raiders is off the board.

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon was selected with the No. 5 pick by the Seattle Seahawks two spots ahead of the Raiders first selection of the evening.

Witherspoon was the top cornerback prospect in the draft, emerging ahead of Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez

Detroit is the last team to pick before the Raiders are on the clock.

5:41 p.m.

Let the Anthony Richardson and Jalen Hurts comparisons begin.

Indianapolis selected Richardson out of Florida with the No. 4 pick, where he will begin his career playing for former Eagles offensive coordinator and former UNLV quarterback Shane Steichen.

Steichen unlocked the potential in Hurts and allowed him to flourish into an MVP candidate. Now he will try to do the same with Richardson, one of the most dynamic prospects at the position to enter the league in years.

It was the first pick to go against the late line movement as Will Levis was a small favorite to go at No. 4.

5:34 p.m.

The Houston Texans are having a huge night.

After selecting a quarterback of the future in C.J. Stroud at No. 2, they were able to trade up to No. 3 and also land perhaps the draft’s most complete prospect in Alabama’s Will Anderson.

Arizona will now pick at No. 12 and acquired a second-round pick along with first and third round picks in 2024 from Houston, which got the 105th overall selection this year along with the No. 3 pick.

Anderson was the favorite to go No. 3 as of a few hours before the draft.

5:25 p.m.

The Texans decided to go with a quarterback after all.

Houston selected Ohio State’s C. J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the draft despite reports over the last few days the franchise would not go with a quarterback.

Arizona, which does not need a quarterback, is now on the clock. The Cardinals are expected to be listening to offers on the pick, but the betting market suggests Alabama edge defender Will Anderson will be their selection.

5:20 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers have selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first pick of the NFL draft.

Young has been a massive favorite to be the first pick for the past two weeks and reached as high as -20,000. Despite some strange movement on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis this week, mostly sparked by a Reddit post, the selection of Young essentially has been a foregone conclusion.

Now the drama begins with the Houston Texans on the clock.

Will they select a quarterback or take one of the top defensive players available, most likely Alabama’s Will Anderson or Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson?

They could also trade down or even stun everyone by going in a completely different direction.

A massive late line movement in the past few hours suggests Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will be the pick. But will it be the Texans that make the selection?

The draft officially begins now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.