NFL Draft concludes with no ‘major incidents,’ police say

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday that the three-day NFL Draft went on without any “major incidents.”

Raiders fans celebrate after Las Vegas made a draft pick during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Mobile bollards block off the Las Vegas Strip during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday that the three-day NFL Draft went on without any “major incidents.”

Police — who refused to comment on security preparations before the event — also said about noon Sunday that full road closures on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Road had been lifted.

An unknown number of local and federal, and private security officers were sprinkled throughout the tourist corridor for the event, which was held in Clark County for the first time and drew hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The number of visitors was compared to the amount who visit during the mammoth New Year’s Eve festivities each year on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

Lane closures near Bellagio and The Linq, where the bigger portions of the draft took place, will continue through Friday.

Additional details, including arrest numbers, have not been released.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.