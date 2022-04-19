82°F
NFL Draft construction rises on Strip

Las Vegas gives the 2022 NFL Draft 'more entertainment' than before
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2022 - 8:43 pm
 
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill talks to the news media at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The main stage at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Gallery at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Workers clean walls at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The main stage at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The main stage at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The main stage at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The main stage at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill talks to the news media at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill talks to the news media at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
NFL Senior Director of Event Operations Eric Finkelstein talks to the news media at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The main stage at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The main stage at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The main stage at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, April 18, 2022. The interactive football theme park, which will be open all three days of the NFL Draft April 28-30, will give fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shop exclusive NFL merchandise. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kickoff is quickly approaching for the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, and signs of it are everywhere around the Strip.

The media got a sneak peek Monday at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind the High Roller at the LINQ Promenade. Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, gave an update about the construction. The draft takes place April 28-30.

The interactive theme park will allow fans to enjoy a variety of activities, including immersive exhibits, taking photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shopping for exclusive NFL merchandise.

With event construction taking place around the Strip, motorists are starting to feel the impact.

