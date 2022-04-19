NFL Draft construction rises on Strip
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, gave an update about NFL Draft construction at The Linq on Monday. The draft takes place April 28-30.
Kickoff is quickly approaching for the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, and signs of it are everywhere around the Strip.
The media got a sneak peek Monday at the NFL Draft Experience under construction behind the High Roller at the LINQ Promenade. Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, gave an update about the construction. The draft takes place April 28-30.
The interactive theme park will allow fans to enjoy a variety of activities, including immersive exhibits, taking photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shopping for exclusive NFL merchandise.
With event construction taking place around the Strip, motorists are starting to feel the impact.