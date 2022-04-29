NFL draft Day 1: Strip comes alive with football fanatics — PHOTOS

Fans of all 32 NFL clubs were found all over the Strip on Thursday, from the Fountains of Bellagio to the fan experience located behind the Linq.

Fans cheer during the round one of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd lifts NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 27th pick of the NFL football draft in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crowd gathers to watch the start of the 2022 NFL Draft from the Draft Theater within the Draft Experience on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Draft prospects take the stage during the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis takes the stage after he was chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 30th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer during the round one of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ice Cube, right, shakes hands with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on stage during the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans attend the first round of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Cowboys fans have fun before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft from the Draft Theater within the Draft Experience on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Orleans Saints fans get pumped up before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft from the Draft Theater within the Draft Experience on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A crowd gathers to watch the start of the 2022 NFL Draft from the Draft Theater within the Draft Experience in a panoramic image on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Detroit Lions fans, including Dustin Martini, of Los Angeles, center, celebrate as Aidan Hutchinson, not pictured, is selected as the second pick during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aidan Hutchinson poses on stage after the Detroit Lions selected him as the second pick in the first round during the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, right, embraces Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions second pick in the first round during the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kenny Pickett is selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer at the start of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jamie Pagliei, "The Philly Sports Guy," reacts for the camera while walking on Las Vegas Boulevard during the first day of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The shadows of fans are cast against the display during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles resident Eddie Dueñas, from left, Josh Dueñas, Jonathan Sosa, and Richard Alvarez, pose for a photo before making their way to the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans look on as another runs a 40-yard dash within the Draft Experience on the first day events of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Omar Walton, left, of Houston, and his friend Darryl Dorsey, of Dallas, compete in the 40-yard dash run during the NFL Draft Fan Experience in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Cowboys fan Joe Layton of St. George, Utah, kicks a field goal within the Draft Experience on the first day events of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Rams fan Karl Sides, aka Ram Man, cheers before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft from the Draft Theater on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gerald Blackmon participates in the vertical jump test during the NFL Draft Fan Experience in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People line up to enter the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Los Angeles Chargers fan dives onto a mat after winning a 40-yard dash within the Draft Experience on the first day events of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lexi Gonzalez, 17, of California holds up her sister Briella Carrillo, 3, for a photo during the NFL Draft Fan Experience in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kyle Larsen of San Diego, left, and LaKota Nez of Las Vegas during a watch party at Drai’s Nightclub on the Strip in Las Vegas on Day 1 of the NFL draft Thursday, April 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans mingle during a watch party at Drai’s Nightclub on the Strip in Las Vegas on Day 1 of the NFL draft Thursday, April 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

DJ Angie Vee performs during a watch party at Drai’s Nightclub on the Strip in Las Vegas on Day 1 of the NFL draft Thursday, April 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Attendees enjoy a Raiders draft party at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub during the first day events of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Bellagio Fountains erupt as the as the red carpet event takes place down on the stage during the first day events of the 2022 NFL Draft seen from Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Georgia offensive tackle Jordan Davis at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, left, at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Showgirl Amanda Sampson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans watch the red carpet from the closed Strip on the fountains of the Bellagio in Las Vegas Thursday, April 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cowboy legend and NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin, middle, shares a laugh with showgirls at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Super fans walk onto the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Crowds take in the sight of the red carpet stage at the Bellagio Fountains during the first day of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Caesar statue in front of Caesars Palace sports a 2022 NFL Draft jersey on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Governor Steve Sisolak, President & CEO at Nevada Resort Association Virginia Valentine, Raiders owner Mark Davis and County Commissioner Jim Gibson hold up a temporary road sign as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority kicks off the 2022 NFL Draft with a press event to welcome locals and visitors to the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Weezer performs following the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Weezer performs following the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch as Weezer performs following the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Weezer performs following the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Scott Shriner of Weezer performs following the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans of all 32 NFL clubs gathered together Thursday on the Strip to celebrate the first day of the NFL draft.

They were scattered throughout the area, ranging from the draft’s red carpet stage set up over the Fountains of Bellagio to the draft theater and fan experience located behind the Linq.

The draft continues Friday and ends Saturday.