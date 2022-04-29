NFL draft Day 1: Strip comes alive with football fanatics — PHOTOS
Fans of all 32 NFL clubs were found all over the Strip on Thursday, from the Fountains of Bellagio to the fan experience located behind the Linq.
Fans of all 32 NFL clubs gathered together Thursday on the Strip to celebrate the first day of the NFL draft.
They were scattered throughout the area, ranging from the draft’s red carpet stage set up over the Fountains of Bellagio to the draft theater and fan experience located behind the Linq.
The draft continues Friday and ends Saturday.