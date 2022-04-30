NFL draft goes all-in on Vegas for Day 2 — PHOTOS
Strip headliners were in the building and Raider Nation was out in full force as the home team made its first pick of the 2022 NFL draft on Friday.
Strip headliners Wayne Newton and Criss Angel were in the building and Raider Nation was out in full force as the home team made its first pick of the 2022 NFL draft on Friday.
More photo galleries from the 2022 NFL draft:
— Ice Cube closes out NFL draft Day 2 on the Strip
— Fans show their team colors for NFL draft on Strip
— Future NFL stars light up the Strip with custom suits, jewelry