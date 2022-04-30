NFL draft goes all-in on Vegas for Day 2 — PHOTOS

Strip headliners were in the building and Raider Nation was out in full force as the home team made its first pick of the 2022 NFL draft on Friday.

Wayne Newton stands on the stage with retired professional football player Marcus Allen to announce the Raiders 90th overall draft selection during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans erupt after Las Vegas made their first pick of the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wayne Newton stands on the stage after announcing the Raiders 90th overall draft selection during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marcus Allen and Wayne Newton announce 90th player selection at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer during the Las Vegas Raiders 90th overall pick selection during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans celebrate their 90th player selection at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans socialize outside the NFL Draft Stage during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans outside the NFL Draft Stage watch selections being made during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kevin Armstrong, right, from Garland, Maine, cheers with a large group of Raider fans during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Criss Angel performs during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Illusionist Criss Angel hangs upside down after getting out of a straight jacket on the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Carolina Panthers dance dance at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Detroit Lions fan has fun at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell shares a laugh with Donny Osmond on stage at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Host Colleen Wolfe talks to fans during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans get ready for the start of the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans react after the Minnesota Vikings traded a second round pick to the Green Bay Packers during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the military take the stage during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans record a video on a cellphone during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans attend the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dr. Disrespect announces a draft pick selection by the San Francisco 49ers during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Perrico 19-piece Raiders House Band performs at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Draft team selection announcers gather on stage at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon takes the stage after being selected by the Chicago Bears during the second round of the NFL football draft in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seattle Seahawks 41st pick selection Kenneth Walker of Michigan State is congratulated by Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keegan-Michael Key announces the Detroit Lions selection of Josh Paschal of Kentucky during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indianapolis Colts fans cheer at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Emmitt Smith announces Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama as the 88th pick for the Dallas Cowboys at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins fans cheer as a selection for the team is announced at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Football Team fan Jeff Rinehart, from Virginia Beach, Va., during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bills fans Cheryl Barber, bottom, and Angela Ferguson, from Las Vegas, during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jets fans Stew, right, and Adam Kupperman, from Mount Arlington, NJ., during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bengals fan Gary Faulkner, from Cincinnati, Ohio, during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hayden Coddington, from Jacksonville, Fla., cheers for the Jaguars during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rob Gronkowski fires up the crown during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People cheer for Rob Gronkowski during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rob Gronkowski sprays sparkling wine on the crowd during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People cheer for Rob Gronkowski during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rob Gronkowski kicks a signed football during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pool guests watch NFL football draft coverage on the screen in Stadium Swim at Circa, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

NFL football draft-related messaging is featured on the screen at Fremont Street Experience on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

