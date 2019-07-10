NFL Draft planning committee gets 2 new members

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has appointed two people to the Las Vegas Local Organizing Committee, set to help plan for the NFL 2020 draft in Las Vegas.

People walk on a bridge lined with video boards providing news on draft picks on the final day of the NFL football draft Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans player Jurrell Casey takes a photo with fans on the main stage after announcing the Titans selection of North Carolina-Charlotte guard Nate Davis during the third round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Fans watch the action on the main stage during the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Fans watch the main stage ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Fans line up Broadway in the rain to watch the first round of the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has appointed two people to the Las Vegas Local Organizing Committee, set to help plan for the NFL 2020 draft in Las Vegas.

The board approved the additions of LVCVA chairman Larry Brown as chair of the committee, as well as MGM president of entertainment and sports George Kliavkoff as a member. They join Kerry Bubolz, president of the Vegas Golden Knights; Raiders president Marc Badain; and Peter Dropick, the executive vice president of event development and operations at UFC.

We want “to make sure we not only get that right for those who live in the designation, but get it right for those in the NFL and those attending the draft,” LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said at Tuesday’s LVCVA board meeting.

The creation of the committee

Last year, former Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed a 19-member Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee, created to strategize ways to attract and finance bids for major sporting events like the Super Bowl or the NCAA’s Final Four.

Hill said it’s his responsibility as CEO of the LVCVA to help call a subcommittee together that can assist during certain events.

“Because of the reach of the NFL draft, we felt it was important we put one together,” Hill said.

According to the league, more than 600,000 people attended this year’s NFL draft in Nashville over the three days.

The new chair members

Brown, the current chairman for the LVCVA, also acts as a Clark County commissioner. He also serves as chairman of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, which Hill said will help his role on the local organizing committee.

Brown’s experience “is important as we move forward with the draft, as the logistics on the roads in Las Vegas will be one of the highest priorities,” Hill said. “It is going to be a big crowd.”

Kliavkoff took his current role with MGM in October 2018 and oversees the operations, finance, strategy, booking, marketing, sponsorship and ticketing for MGM’s theaters, showrooms and arenas, including T-Mobile Arena.

The 85th NFL draft will take place on the Las Vegas Strip April 23 through 25 next year.

