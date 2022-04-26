79°F
NFL draft red carpet stage preview at Bellagio Fountains

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 9:47 am
 
The red carpet stage for the 2022 NFL draft is shown on the Bellagio fountains on Saturday, Apr ...
The red carpet stage for the 2022 NFL draft is shown on the Bellagio fountains on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The NFL Draft main stage behind the Linq is shown on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Biz ...
The NFL Draft main stage behind the Linq is shown on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

NFL officials gave a preview Tuesday of the red carpet stage set up over the Fountains of Bellagio where the 21 invited prospects for Round 1 of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas will begin their professional football journey in grand fashion.

The 2022 draft kicks off Thursday with the league’s marquee off season event taking over the Strip in front of the Bellagio and over 1 million square feet of space behind the Linq for the draft theater and fan experience through Saturday. That’s where the likely first round picks will be shuttled to from the fountains in anticipation of finding out which team will be their first NFL home.

In addition to a peek at the stage, NFL officials also plan to give a preview Tuesday of the NFL Draft theater at the Linq.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

