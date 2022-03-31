73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
NFL Draft

NFL Draft to cause lane closures beginning April 13

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 12:55 pm
 
Road and lane closures tied to the 2022 NFL Draft will begin April 13 to allow crews to set up ...
Road and lane closures tied to the 2022 NFL Draft will begin April 13 to allow crews to set up features, including the red carpet stage set to be built over the Fountains at Bellagio. (NFL.)

With the NFL Draft just four weeks away, Clark County officials are set to approve the Las Vegas Strip road closures associated with the massive three-day event.

The draft is set to be held April 28-30 mainly in the vicinity of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. The red carpet stage is planned to be constructed over the Fountains of Bellagio and the draft theater and the Draft Experience is planned to go outdoors, next to the Caesars Forum convention center.

At Tuesday’s Board of Clark County Commissioners meeting, the road and lane closures needed for the event are up for approval.

The largest impact to motorists will be a full closure of the Strip from the Flamingo intersection to the Bellagio entrance slated to begin at 10 p.m. on April 27 and run through 9 p.m. April 30, when the draft is taking place. Limited lanes on that stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard will be open overnight.

“The only overnight lanes to be open on April 29 and April 30 will be on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Road to the Bellagio hotel entrance and the southbound left-turn lanes and inside thru-lanes at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard,” the item’s staff report noted.

Lane closures tied to the draft will begin April 13 to allow for event set up and will run through May 6 for event breakdown.

Those lane closures will include:

— The two outside lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo Road to the Bellagio entrance near the Cosmopolitan. A third lane closure will occur on this stretch between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m..

— The outside eastbound lane of Flamingo from 200 feet west of Bellagio north porte cochere to the porte cochere.

— The outside eastbound lane of Flamingo from Bellagio north porte cochere through the outside lane of channelized right-turn at Las Vegas Boulevard.

— The southbound curb lane on Koval Lane from Winnick Avenue to Krueger Drive.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
2
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
3
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
4
Body of missing 18-year-old woman found in Northern Nevada
Body of missing 18-year-old woman found in Northern Nevada
5
Hospitality workers file mass tort lawsuit against Station Casinos
Hospitality workers file mass tort lawsuit against Station Casinos
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
FILE - Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton jumps before running the 40-yard dash during the NFL ...
Players to watch at NFL Scouting Combine
By / RJ

There are plenty of potential storylines to keep an eye on as the pre-draft truly kicks off in Indianapolis this week, particularly for the Raiders’ new braintrust.