NFL Draft to cause lane closures beginning April 13

Road and lane closures tied to the 2022 NFL Draft will begin April 13 to allow crews to set up features, including the red carpet stage set to be built over the Fountains at Bellagio. (NFL.)

With the NFL Draft just four weeks away, Clark County officials are set to approve the Las Vegas Strip road closures associated with the massive three-day event.

The draft is set to be held April 28-30 mainly in the vicinity of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. The red carpet stage is planned to be constructed over the Fountains of Bellagio and the draft theater and the Draft Experience is planned to go outdoors, next to the Caesars Forum convention center.

At Tuesday’s Board of Clark County Commissioners meeting, the road and lane closures needed for the event are up for approval.

The largest impact to motorists will be a full closure of the Strip from the Flamingo intersection to the Bellagio entrance slated to begin at 10 p.m. on April 27 and run through 9 p.m. April 30, when the draft is taking place. Limited lanes on that stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard will be open overnight.

“The only overnight lanes to be open on April 29 and April 30 will be on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Road to the Bellagio hotel entrance and the southbound left-turn lanes and inside thru-lanes at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard,” the item’s staff report noted.

Lane closures tied to the draft will begin April 13 to allow for event set up and will run through May 6 for event breakdown.

Those lane closures will include:

— The two outside lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo Road to the Bellagio entrance near the Cosmopolitan. A third lane closure will occur on this stretch between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m..

— The outside eastbound lane of Flamingo from 200 feet west of Bellagio north porte cochere to the porte cochere.

— The outside eastbound lane of Flamingo from Bellagio north porte cochere through the outside lane of channelized right-turn at Las Vegas Boulevard.

— The southbound curb lane on Koval Lane from Winnick Avenue to Krueger Drive.

