NFL hosting drone, light shows on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 5:45 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2022 - 9:26 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The second piece for the NFL red carpet draft stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio F ...
The second piece for the NFL red carpet draft stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When in Vegas, go all out, right?

That’s just what the NFL is doing with this week’s draft festivities. The league is hosting drone and light shows on the Strip.

The league will have a drone show over the NFL Draft Experience theater Thursday and Friday at 8:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

In addition, the NFL is having a projection show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:06 p.m., 9:06 p.m. & 10:06 p.m.

The drone show will include 300 drones that will form shapes to showcase the 32 NFL teams. The NFL draft runs from Thursday until Saturday.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

THE LATEST