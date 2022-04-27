NFL hosting drone, light shows on Strip

The NFL is hosting drone and light shows on the Strip this week as the NFL draft arrives.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The second piece for the NFL red carpet draft stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When in Vegas, go all out, right?

That’s just what the NFL is doing with this week’s draft festivities. The league is hosting drone and light shows on the Strip.

The league will have a drone show over the NFL Draft Experience theater Thursday and Friday at 8:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

In addition, the NFL is having a projection show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:06 p.m., 9:06 p.m. & 10:06 p.m.

The drone show will include 300 drones that will form shapes to showcase the 32 NFL teams. The NFL draft runs from Thursday until Saturday.

