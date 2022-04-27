NFL hosts light show at Bellagio Fountains

The NFL hosted a light show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday night on the eve of the NFL draft.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The second piece for the NFL red carpet draft stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When in Vegas, go all out, right?

That’s just what the NFL is doing with this week’s draft festivities. The league hosted a light show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday night.

Also, the league will have a drone show over the Fountains of Bellagio on Thursday and Friday at 8:11 p.m. and 10:11 p.m.

The show will include 300 drones that will form shapes to showcase the 32 NFL teams. The NFL draft runs from Thursday until Saturday.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.