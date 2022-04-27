NFL hosts light show at Bellagio Fountains
The NFL hosted a light show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday night on the eve of the NFL draft.
When in Vegas, go all out, right?
That’s just what the NFL is doing with this week’s draft festivities. The league hosted a light show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday night.
Also, the league will have a drone show over the Fountains of Bellagio on Thursday and Friday at 8:11 p.m. and 10:11 p.m.
The show will include 300 drones that will form shapes to showcase the 32 NFL teams. The NFL draft runs from Thursday until Saturday.
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.