NFL outlines acceptable attire, products for virtual draft

The 58 players scheduled to participate remotely in the broadcast of the NFL draft received a list of banned products and clothing restrictions from the league.

There will be no T-shirts advertising escort services or Make America Great Again hats seen in players’ homes during the broadcast of the NFL draft.

Don’t expect any of them to be eating a Hershey candy bar or drinking a Coca-Cola, either.

A detailed memo sent by the league to players who will participate in the draft virtually via cameras in their homes outlines what is acceptable attire as well as what products can be seen in the shot.

Players are not allowed to wear anything with political statements or obscene, pornographic, violent or sexual imagery.

Escort services were singled out, as were firearms and weapons companies.

“Given the complexity of this year’s NFL draft, it is important that you are focused and ready for your pick announcement,” the memo began. “We ask that you follow the sponsorship guidelines below to ensure you are best represented on-air. The NFL partners are an important part of the overall NFL ecosystem, and we thank you in advance for respectfully adhering to the guidelines below. We look forward to working with you in the future. Thank you again for participating.”

Some of the apparel guidelines are obvious. No racial, religious or ethnic slurs. No explicit language, no hate speech and nothing that disparages the NFL.

But players also are barred from clothing that represents any alcohol, tobacco or marijuana companies. Dietary or nutritional substances, including energy drinks, also are prohibited, as are references to any movies or video games that promote “objectionable behavior.”

Prospective draft picks received connected camera equipment to set up in whatever location they choose in order to be seen in the broadcast, along with a welcome kit of approved items from league partners that are acceptable to be displayed on-camera at any time.

Players have the right to decline participation but must adhere to the guidelines if they opt in.

Along with the extensive clothing regulations, players must agree to not allow nonapproved products on screen.

That extends to the refreshment selection.

Only Gatorade and Pepsi products are allowed if there are drinks in the room, which extends to their water brands, Aquafina, Bubly and LIFEWTR. Snacks must be from Frito-Lay, which includes Cheetos, Doritos, Lay’s, Ruffles, Sun Chips or Tostitos.

Candy must be Mars products, which include M&M’s, Skittles, Snickers, Starburst or Twix.

Want to order a pizza? That’s fine, as long as it’s from Pizza Hut.

The memo included a detailed list of NFL corporate sponsors so players can be sure not to conflict with any of them. Those include Caesars Entertainment as the casino partner and Anheuser-Busch for beer.

Potential Raiders’ first-round wide receiver targets Jerry Jeudy of Alabama and CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma are among the 58 players scheduled to participate virtually in the broadcast.

Hopefully for them, there are no pictures on their walls of a family member enjoying a Coke or a Hershey Kiss.

