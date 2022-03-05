NFL prospects express admiration for current Raiders star

Several players at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis have mentioned Maxx Crosby when asked what players they try to model their game after.

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) celebrates after blocking a pass from NFC quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, not pictured, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

USC linebacker Drake Jackson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby has officially reached a new rung of stardom this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Draft prospects are citing him as a player they look up to and would like to emulate at the next level.

Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, a projected top five pick in April’s draft, rattled off several players he looked up to in the league before expanding on why Crosby made his list.

“His relentless effort and he has a cold spin,” Thibodeaux said. “But one thing he does is set it up really well. He does a lot to pressure those tackles and then has a lot of counters. That’s what I’m trying to implement is all the counters and making sure I’m never stale. Because he keeps going. He has that fire to keep going.”

Crosby had far less hype than Thibodeaux when he went through the draft process in 2019 and was selected in the fourth round, but he has made a big impact with 25 sacks in three seasons with the Raiders.

USC edge defender Drake Jackson, a projected second-round pick, has also taken note of what Crosby has accomplished, especially with his signature move.

“Devilish spin, man,” he said. “That spin is ridiculous. And also just how relentless he is off the ball. He’s always going. All gas, no brakes.”

Crosby is coming off a defensive MVP award in the Pro Bowl and is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Raiders.

Family affair

Jackson confirmed that he had a formal meeting with the Raiders at the combine this week, a development that made his father very happy.

When Jackson sent his family a photo of all the teams he was meeting with, his father took a screen shot of it and cropped out all of the other teams except for his beloved Raiders.

“This is the team I’m looking for here,” his dad wrote back in the accompanying text message.

The Southern California native said he just wants to be an NFL player, but acknowledged what it would mean to the rest of his family if the Raiders call his name.

“You don’t even know,” he said. “I feel like if I was to be drafted to the Raiders, my family would just move out there. They love the Raiders that much.”

As for Jackson, his allegiances to the franchise mostly ended when they traded away Khalil Mack.

“Then I just started following players from there,” he said. “Once I learned I might be able to become an NFL type of guy, I couldn’t really like anybody because I knew I could end up anywhere.”

Lloyd confirms meeting

Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Georgia’s Nakobe Dean are the consensus top linebackers in this year’s draft class and both expect to be selected in the first round.

Only one met with the Raiders this week, however.

Lloyd said he had a formal meeting with the team that could be in the market for a difference-making player at the position with just one year remaining on Denzel Perryman’s contract.

Dean said he did not have a formal meeting with the organization during his time in Indianapolis.

Off to Vegas

Lloyd, Thibodeaux and potential top pick Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan all confirmed Friday they planned to attend the draft live in Las Vegas.

Hutchinson and Lloyd both indicated they may play it cool and just enjoy the experience with their family, but Thibodeaux may have a little something extra planned.

“When I get drafted, I’ll probably do the worm on stage,” he said.

