NFL to host drone show over Bellagio Fountains

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 5:45 pm
 
The second piece for the NFL red carpet draft stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio F ...
The second piece for the NFL red carpet draft stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When in Vegas, go all out, right?

That’s just what the NFL is doing with this week’s draft festivities. The league will have a drone show over the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:11 p.m. and 10:11 p.m.

The show will include 300 drones that will form shapes to showcase the 32 NFL teams. The NFL draft runs from Thursday until Saturday.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

