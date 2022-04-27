NFL to host drone show over Bellagio Fountains
The NFL will have a drone show over the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:11 p.m. and 10:11 p.m.
When in Vegas, go all out, right?
The show will include 300 drones that will form shapes to showcase the 32 NFL teams. The NFL draft runs from Thursday until Saturday.
