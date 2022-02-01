Officials to give update on plans for NFL Draft in Las Vegas

The city was originally set to host the draft in 2020 before the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the event.

The next batch of NFL stars will be showcased on the Fountains of Bellagio before being whisked away to the Caesars Forum convention center to hear their names called in the 2020 NFL draft. (NFL rendering)

The main NFL Draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

Clark County Commissioners will hear an update Tuesday on plans for the NFL Draft taking place April 28-30, in Las Vegas.

NFL representatives will update the logistics of this year’s event, including associated road closures and the overall footprint of the draft, according to the commission meeting’s agenda.

Jon Barker, NFL’s head of live event production, told the Review-Journal last year that most of the original plans for the draft, including staging the red carpet arrivals of the top prospects over the Fountains of Bellagio would remain.

Players are set to be ferried to the stage, make media rounds on the red carpet and then be ferried off the water in front of the Bellagio. From there a waiting vehicle will transport the players down Las Vegas Boulevard, east on Flamingo Road and to the NFL Draft main stage set to be located outside of the Caesars Forum convention center.

The fan-friendly NFL Draft Experience also is planned to be located outside near the Linq and Caesars Forum area.

