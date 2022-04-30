88°F
Ohio couple weds on stage at NFL draft — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2022 - 3:30 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2022 - 3:34 pm
New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister and Kansas City Chiefs fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohi ...
New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister and Kansas City Chiefs fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohio, react during their wedding ceremony onstage during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. The two got engaged onstage at the 2021 draft in Cleveland. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An entertainer dressed as Julius Caesar hands a wedding ring to Kansas City Chief fan Toby Kost ...
An entertainer dressed as Julius Caesar hands a wedding ring to Kansas City Chief fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohio, during a wedding ceremony with New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. The two got engaged onstage at the 2021 draft in Cleveland. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister and Kansas City Chiefs fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohi ...
New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister and Kansas City Chiefs fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohio, hold hands during their wedding ceremony onstage during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. The two got engaged onstage at the 2021 draft in Cleveland. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister and Kansas City Chiefs fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohi ...
New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister and Kansas City Chiefs fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohio, kiss during their wedding ceremony onstage during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. The two got engaged onstage at the 2021 draft in Cleveland. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Engaged a year ago on stage at the NFL draft in Cleveland, Ohio, Toby Kostner and Briana McAllister tied the knot Saturday on stage in Las Vegas.

The Perry, Ohio, couple received an assist from an actor playing Julius Caesar, who produced a wedding ring.

Kostner is a Kansas City Chiefs fan while his bride cheers for the New Orleans Saints.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

