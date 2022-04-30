Ohio couple weds on stage at NFL draft — PHOTOS
The Perry, Ohio, couple received an assist from an actor playing Julius Caesar, who produced a wedding ring.
Engaged a year ago on stage at the NFL draft in Cleveland, Ohio, Toby Kostner and Briana McAllister tied the knot Saturday on stage in Las Vegas.
Kostner is a Kansas City Chiefs fan while his bride cheers for the New Orleans Saints.
