Packers trade shakes up RJ’s 2nd mock draft

One of the league’s best pass catchers is shipped away for a first-round pick and three quarterbacks come off the board in the second version of our mock draft.

There will be no Raiders trade back into the first round in the second version of our mock draft.

That doesn’t mean there are no surprises.

Version one featured the host team for the draft in Las Vegas later this month sending star tight end Darren Waller in a package that got them back into the first night of the event.

This time, it’s the Commanders trading away one of their top targets to acquire an additional first-round pick rather than commit to a massive extension.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is headed to Green Bay for the purposes of this exercise to give Aaron Rodgers a dynamic target to help replace Davante Adams. The Packers are able to make the trade and still make a first-round selection because of the additional capital they picked up for sending Adams to the Raiders.

That’s the biggest change to the projection, but not the only one.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (1)

No change here. In a first-round devoid of a true guaranteed star, Hutchinson is a player with a high ceiling and few question marks at a premium position.

2) Detroit Lions

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (10)

It still feels like the Lions are either candidates to draft QB Malik Willis or trade down to pick him and develop him behind Jared Goff. But Lions coach Dan Campbell isn’t really one for smoke screens and said he wants to pick a “day-one starter” here.

The Lions also sent a massive contingent to Oregon’s pro day and appear to be trying to answer the question for themselves of how motivated Thibodeaux is as a football player.

3) Houston Texans

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (3)

The Texans will almost certainly listen to all offers to trade down. Georgia edge defender Travon Walker is also intriguing, but despite legitimate questions about his speed, Hamilton looks plenty fast on film and could provide a safety net for a defense needing help everywhere.

4) New York Jets

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (4)

He recently posted on Twitter that he’s the best player in the draft. He may not be wrong.

5) Atlanta Falcons

(from New York Giants)

Trade. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (5)

The Giants will be open for business just like the four teams in front of them. Here, the Falcons make the move to get in front of quarterback-desperate Carolina and get the signal-caller with the highest ceiling, who is an Atlanta native.

6) Carolina Panthers

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (6)

First, it was reported that owner David Tepper had his heart set on drafting Pickett. Then, the Panthers’ contingent watched in awe as they had Pickett palm a football at his pro day to quell any concerns about his small hands. Oh, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule had Pickett committed to Temple before he left for Baylor.

7) New York Giants

(from Chicago Bears)

Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia (2)

Walker has been the darling of the pre-draft process and has started to gather hype as the No. 1 pick. His stock may be peaking too early, though. The Giants are able to trade down and still grab him in addition to extra selections later in the draft.

8) New York Giants

(from Atlanta Falcons)

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State (7)

This would be a tremendous result for the Giants as they get players to build around on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

9) Seattle Seahawks

(from Denver Broncos)

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9)

Should the Seahawks make this pick, it will be their first top-10 selection since 2010. That year they took Russell Okung. History repeats itself here as Seattle starts its rebuild with a potential cornerstone at left tackle.

10) New York Jets

(from Seattle Seahawks)

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (8)

The Jets already got the best cornerback in the draft, now they get their choice of whoever they believe is the best of a loaded wide receiver group. Wilson is the choice here, making for some fun rookie camp matchups with Gardner.

11) Washington Commanders

Drake London, WR, USC (18)

The Commanders already have a need for more talent on the outside, a concern that grows should they trade away McLaurin as they do in this mock draft.

12) Minnesota Vikings

Derek Stingley, CB, LSU (12)

Stingley once again falls to the Vikings. His injury history and related inconsistency may be too much of a risk for teams in the top 10, but the Vikings roll the dice on a high-risk pick with jackpot potential.

13) Houston Texans

(from Cleveland Browns)

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (13)

Edge defender Jermaine Johnson II could be tempting if the Texans pass on an edge rusher at No. 3 as they did here. Cross, however, could be a perfect match with Laremy Tunsil on the left side to give the Texans a solid pair of tackles.

14) Baltimore Ravens

Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (16)

Jordan Davis seems like a prototypical Ravens player, but the team aggressively pursued edge rushers in free agency and weren’t able to land one. Johnson is talented and able to defend the run while also possessing the ability to get after the quarterback.

15) Philadelphia Eagles

(from Miami Dolphins)

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (19)

The Eagles traded away one of their three first-round picks this week, leaving them with just two. Both could be used on defense. Here, McDuffie gives them a physical presence.

16) New Orleans Saints

(from Philadelphia Eagles

via Indianapolis Colts)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (17)

While the Eagles could go defense on both of their picks, their trading partners in New Orleans could use both of theirs on offense. Receiver is an obvious need, and Olave is in the conversation as the top player at the position in the draft.

17) Los Angeles Chargers

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (20)

The converted tight end didn’t start playing football until the age of 17 when he came to the U.S. as an exchange student from Austria. He is still incredibly raw, but truly blossomed when he put on 70 pounds and moved to tackle midway through college.

18) Philadelphia Eagles

(from New Orleans Saints)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (15)

The Eagles stay on defense and in the Pac-12. They are in the market for either a linebacker or a pass rusher. Here they find someone who can do both.

19) New Orleans Saints

(from Philadelphia Eagles)

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (28)

The Saints haven’t had to worry about left tackle in awhile. Terron Armstead has been a stalwart at the position for nearly a decade. He just signed with Miami, so New Orleans uses its second first-round pick on a potential replacement.

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (11)

Williams may be the best of the receivers and would almost certainly be off the board sooner had he not been hurt in the national championship game.

21) New England Patriots

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (26)

A great leader and a smart player who feels like a perfect fit for the Patriots at a position of need. He has said his mother was a big Patriots fan when he was growing up.

22) Green Bay Packers

(from Las Vegas Raiders)

Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (14). Every team in this range would have to give serious consideration to drafting Davis should he fall this far. The Packers make sure the slide ends here. In reality, they may have to trade up to get him.

23) Arizona Cardinals

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (24)

The Cardinals have several needs, but opt to go with the best player available in Wyatt, who could be a disruptive force in the middle of the line of scrimmage.

24) Dallas Cowboys

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (21)

Jerry Jones seemed to indicate in a recent interview that the Cowboys were likely to go with an offensive lineman with this pick. So obviously the selection will come from any other position.

25) Buffalo Bills

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (25)

This would be an ideal spot for a team with Super Bowl aspirations and a need at cornerback, especially with star Tre White coming off an injury.

26) Tennessee Titans

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College (27)

He is a good run blocker already, which is obviously of utmost importance for a team with Derrick Henry. Also, Johnson was teammates and roommates with head coach Mike Vrabel’s son Tyler in college

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (30)

The Bucs don’t play a whole lot of press man coverage, which is Elam’s strong suit. But he could give them the ability to mix things up and gives them immediate depth at the position, which is somewhat lacking.

28) Washington Commanders

(from Green Bay Packers)

Trade. Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M (31)

There was early speculation Washington could use its earlier first-round pick on a guard, but that would be too early. It makes far more sense here with the pick the Commanders acquired from the Packers for McLaurin in this exercise.

29) Kansas City Chiefs

(from Miami Dolphins

via San Francisco 49ers)

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (22)

Kansas City has done a good job patching together a receiving corps after losing star Tyreek Hill in a trade. Burks gives them another weapon who is good with the ball in his hands.

30) Kansas City Chiefs

Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (29)

With back-to-back picks, Kansas City looks to join the rest of the division in its push to assemble a fierce collection of pass rushers.

31) Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa (NP)

The Bengals brought in Ted Karras to play center, but this would allow them to move Karras back to left guard where he played exceptionally well for the Patriots last season.

32) Seattle Seahawks

(from Detroit Lions)

Trade. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (NP)

Michigan DB Daxton Hill could be a real nice fit for the Lions here, but instead they acquire additional draft capital and could still take him early in the second round.

It wouldn’t take much for Seattle to jump up and take their quarterback of the future in the first round instead of the second, giving them one more year of team control on his rookie contract.

NP — Not picked.

