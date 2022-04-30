73°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
draft fan
Draft 2022
NFL Draft

Palo Verde’s Daniel Bellinger taken in 4th round of NFL draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2022 - 9:48 am
 
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combin ...
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger (03) participates in a drill at the 2022 NFL Combine ...
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger (03) participates in a drill at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Palo Verde graduate Daniel Bellinger was drafted in the fourth round Saturday by the New York Giants.

Bellinger (6 feet 4 inches, 253 pounds) went as the 112th pick overall as a tight end out of San Diego State. He caught 31 passes for 357 yards last season.

Bellinger is the first player with Las Vegas ties to be selected in this year’s draft, but others are expected to hear their names called.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Vegas prep football star to NFL’s Goodell: ‘See you in three years’
Vegas prep football star to NFL’s Goodell: ‘See you in three years’
2
Former Bishop Gorman star Isaiah Cottrell transfers to UNLV
Former Bishop Gorman star Isaiah Cottrell transfers to UNLV
3
Brawl costs ex-Liberty pitcher possible win in Texas JUCO game
Brawl costs ex-Liberty pitcher possible win in Texas JUCO game
4
Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
5
Locals hope to hear names called this week in NFL draft
Locals hope to hear names called this week in NFL draft
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST