Palo Verde’s Daniel Bellinger taken in 4th round of NFL draft

Daniel Bellinger, a tight end at San Diego State, was the first player with Las Vegas ties to be taken in this year’s NFL draft.

San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger (03) participates in a drill at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Palo Verde graduate Daniel Bellinger was drafted in the fourth round Saturday by the New York Giants.

Bellinger (6 feet 4 inches, 253 pounds) went as the 112th pick overall as a tight end out of San Diego State. He caught 31 passes for 357 yards last season.

Bellinger is the first player with Las Vegas ties to be selected in this year’s draft, but others are expected to hear their names called.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.