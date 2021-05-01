Patriots draft Centennial’s Rhamondre Stevenson in 4th round

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry last season at Oklahoma.

Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) carries the ball against Florida during the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who went to Centennial High School, was drafted in the fourth round on Saturday by the New England Patriots.

He was the 15th selection of the round and the No. 120 pick.

Stevenson rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He was suspended for the first five games because of a failed drug test.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

