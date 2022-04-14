Potential top pick Aidan Hutchinson leads list of NFL draft attendees

The NFL named the 21 players who are confirmed to be attending the draft in Las Vegas, including Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Potential top pick Aidan Hutchinson was one of the 21 players revealed Thursday by the league as expected to be on hand for the NFL draft in Las Vegas

The Michigan star edge rusher said at the combine he wanted to be in Las Vegas on draft night.

“I plan on being there and just being with my family and the people that have been supporting me since day one,” he said.

Liberty’s Malik Willis and Matt Corral of Mississippi are the quarterbacks who will be there.

Wide receiver is considered among the deepest positions this year and four will be in attendance, including Ohio State teammates Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Drake London of USC will join them.

Offensive tackles Evan Neal of Alabama, Ickey Ekwonu of N.C. State and Charles Cross of Mississippi State are all in the mix to be top 10 picks and all three will be in Las Vegas.

Top linebackers Devin Lloyd of Utah and Nakobe Dean of Georgia will both be in Las Vegas.

Safety Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame, one of the best overall players in the draft, will be there as well.

The draft begins April 28 with the first round, continues April 29 with the second and third rounds and concludes April 30 with the final four rounds.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive season.

The Raiders have picks 87, 126, 164, 165 and 227.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.