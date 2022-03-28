Raiders legend Rod Woodson bullish on NFL draft in Las Vegas

The 2022 NFL draft is one month out, and the excitement has one Pro Football Hall-of-Famer excited about the prospects of what’s to come.

The 2022 NFL draft is officially one month out and the excitement has one pro football Hall of Famer excited about the prospects of what's to come.

Former Raider, Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Las Vegas resident Rod Woodson said the event taking place April 28-30 will be great for locals and visitors alike.

“Everything they do here in Vegas is really for all the fans and locals who come out to watch and be part of the 2022 NFL Draft,”Woodson told the Review-Journal Monday. “Obviously it brings in a lot of money to the local market… It’s going to be a lot of fun. A lot of vendors, food, concerts and a lot of moving parts.”

With the draft set to take place on or around the Las Vegas Strip, stretches of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road will be closed at varying times during the event. This will be in part to allow for the red carpet stage set to be located over the Fountains of Bellagio.

Woodson said the spectacle planned for this year’s draft is nothing like it was when he was drafted 10th overall in 1987.

“My experience is going to be nothing like their’s (this year’s draft class)” Woodson said. “I was in Fort Wayne, Indiana, sitting in my mom and dad’s house off of Jefferson Street waiting for my name to be called… We only had what, four channels at the time. This is really global, so everybody will be able to see it and record it and watch it over and over.”

Spotlight on Vegas

Woodson said the fact that the draft is taking place in Las Vegas at a time when the city is an expanding professional sports team market is a thing to behold.

“When I played it was kind of taboo,” Woodson said of Las Vegas. “Now it’s not frowned upon, it’s celebrated now. With the success of the Golden Knights that shed light on how the city was. It was like ‘I guess they really do like sports.’”

Woodson played his final two NFL seasons with the Raiders, nabbing a career-high eight interceptions in 2002 when he was named a first team All-Pro. The Raiders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII that season.

Woodson moved to the Las Vegas Valley in 2019 just ahead of the Raiders’ 2020 relocation to the area. The 17-year NFL veteran said the prospect of ending up in Southern Nevada after his playing days were over was always in the back of his mind.

“Way back in the day when I was a kid my grandma lived on the east side,” Woodson said. “We used to come and visit all the time. It was one of those destinations in my head when I was done with everything that I would move to. I love Vegas because it’s more outdoorish and I like being around all the state parks and walking outside. I love the desert landscaping look.”

‘A true home’

Woodson took in several Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium last season and said the first game against Baltimore “was amazing.”

“It was crazy loud. The way that the volume echoes back down to the field, you can’t hear anything. That’s a true home field advantage.”

Woodson said since he lives in Las Vegas that he’ll definitely take in some of the draft with the thousands of other football fans.

Of all the entertainment options fans will have to choose from during the draft, Woodson said the interactive fan experience should be the most exciting. But don’t expect to see Woodson lacing up his running shoes for the 40-yard dash attraction.

“We all think as weekend warriors that we can play in the National Football League and now if you think you’re that guy, you can put your skills to the test,” Woodson said.

“But I’m leaving that (40-yard dash) to the younger generation.”

