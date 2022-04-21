Raiders’ NFL draft board based on team needs
While the Raiders are adamant they will adhere to a best-player-available philosophy when they make their draft selections, at some point their depth chart and needs will come into play.
After filling multiple starting roles via free agency and through trades this offseason, the Raiders are left with a still prominent need along the offensive line. Depending on what they decide to do with Alex Leatherwood, who was drafted in the first round last year to play right tackle but played primarily at right guard, they could be on the hunt for a starter at either position.
The Raiders also have needs at cornerback, linebacker and safety.
Here is a look at the Raiders’ draft board, reflective of their draft position beginning in the third round. They have picks Nos. 86, 126, 164, 165 and 227.
TACKLE
Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan, 6-5 312
Max Mitchell, Louisiana, 6-6 307
Kellen Diesch, Arizona State, 6-7 301
Sean Rhyan, UCLA, 6-5 321
Braxton Jones, Southern Utah, 6-5 310
GUARD
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-3 321
Dylan Parham, Memphis, 6-3 311
Cole Strange, Chattanooga, 6-5 307
Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma, 6-5 318
Ed Ingram, LSU. 6-3 307
SAFETY
Nick Cross, Maryland, 6-0 212
Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 6-1 203
Bryan Cook, Cincinnati, 6-1 206
Verone McKinley, Oregon, 5-11 194
Dane Belton, Iowa, 6-1 205
LINEBACKER
Leo Chenal, Wisconsin, 6-3 250
Quay Walker, Georgia, 6-4, 241
Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230
JoJo Domann, Nebraska, 6-1 228
Damone Clark, LSU, 6-2 239
CORNERBACK
Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio, 6-4 205
Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska, 5-11 196 pounds
Marcus Jones, Oklahoma, 5-8 174
M.J. Emerson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 200
Mykael Wright, Oregon, 5-11 178