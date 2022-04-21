Raiders’ NFL draft board based on team needs

While the Raiders are adamant they will adhere to a best-player-available philosophy when they make their draft selections, at some point their depth chart and needs will come into play.

West offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, of Arizona State, (74) in coverage against East linebacker De'shaan Dixon, of Norfolk State, (18) during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

While the Raiders are adamant they will adhere to a best-player-available philosophy when they make their draft selections, at some point their depth chart and needs will come into play.

After filling multiple starting roles via free agency and through trades this offseason, the Raiders are left with a still prominent need along the offensive line. Depending on what they decide to do with Alex Leatherwood, who was drafted in the first round last year to play right tackle but played primarily at right guard, they could be on the hunt for a starter at either position.

The Raiders also have needs at cornerback, linebacker and safety.

Here is a look at the Raiders’ draft board, reflective of their draft position beginning in the third round. They have picks Nos. 86, 126, 164, 165 and 227.

TACKLE

Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan, 6-5 312

Max Mitchell, Louisiana, 6-6 307

Kellen Diesch, Arizona State, 6-7 301

Sean Rhyan, UCLA, 6-5 321

Braxton Jones, Southern Utah, 6-5 310

GUARD

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-3 321

Dylan Parham, Memphis, 6-3 311

Cole Strange, Chattanooga, 6-5 307

Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma, 6-5 318

Ed Ingram, LSU. 6-3 307

SAFETY

Nick Cross, Maryland, 6-0 212

Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 6-1 203

Bryan Cook, Cincinnati, 6-1 206

Verone McKinley, Oregon, 5-11 194

Dane Belton, Iowa, 6-1 205

LINEBACKER

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin, 6-3 250

Quay Walker, Georgia, 6-4, 241

Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230

JoJo Domann, Nebraska, 6-1 228

Damone Clark, LSU, 6-2 239

CORNERBACK

Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio, 6-4 205

Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska, 5-11 196 pounds

Marcus Jones, Oklahoma, 5-8 174

M.J. Emerson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 200

Mykael Wright, Oregon, 5-11 178