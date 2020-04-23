Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation NFL draft show to air on Cox

The Review-Journal Vegas Nation staff will be recapping all three days of the 2020 NFL draft with an hour-long draft show each night on Cox.

Vegas Nation team members Adam Hill and Cassie Soto in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Nation team member Vincent "Vinny" Bonsignore in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Nation team members Heidi Fang, left, and Cassie Soto in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Nation team member Ed Graney in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff will recap each day of the NFL draft with a one-hour live show.

The shows will air on Cox channel 14. The shows will also be available to watch at reviewjournal.com and on the Review-Journal’s Facebook page.

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto will be joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang for draft recaps Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, a 2019 first-round pick, will be a guest Thursday.

The VN crew also will broadcast a 30-minute draft review show that will air four times next week. Vegas Nation reporters will analyze each draft pick and what the player can bring to the Raiders.

Live draft recap shows

■ 9:30 p.m. Thursday

■ 9 p.m. Friday

■ 4 p.m. Saturday

Draft review show

■ 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

■ 9:30 p.m. Wednesday

■ 9 p.m. April 30

■ 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. May 1

Rochelle Richards Review-Journal