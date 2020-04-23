Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation NFL draft show to air on Cox
The Review-Journal Vegas Nation staff will be recapping all three days of the 2020 NFL draft with an hour-long draft show each night on Cox.
The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff will recap each day of the NFL draft with a one-hour live show.
The shows will air on Cox channel 14. The shows will also be available to watch at reviewjournal.com and on the Review-Journal’s Facebook page.
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto will be joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang for draft recaps Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, a 2019 first-round pick, will be a guest Thursday.
The VN crew also will broadcast a 30-minute draft review show that will air four times next week. Vegas Nation reporters will analyze each draft pick and what the player can bring to the Raiders.
Live draft recap shows
■ 9:30 p.m. Thursday
■ 9 p.m. Friday
■ 4 p.m. Saturday
Draft review show
■ 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday
■ 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
■ 9 p.m. April 30
■ 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. May 1
Rochelle Richards Review-Journal