Review-Journal’s VegasNation NFL draft show to air on Cox

The Review-Journal VegasNation staff will be recapping all three days of the 2020 NFL draft with an hour-long draft show each night on Cox.

The shows will air on Cox Cable’s channel 14.

VegasNation host Cassie Soto will be joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, columnist Ed Graney and VegasNation podcast host Heidi Fang to recap the draft action as it unfolds live Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Former 2019 first-round draft pick, safety Johnathan Abram, will be a guest Thursday.

The VN crew also will broadcast a 30-minute draft review show that will air four times next week. VegasNation reporters will analyze each draft pick and what they can bring to the Raiders.

Live draft recap shows

Thursday: 9:30 p.m.; Friday: 9 p.m.; Saturday: 4 p.m.

Draft review show:

April 28: 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; April 29: 9:30 p.m.; April 30: 9 p.m. May 1: 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

