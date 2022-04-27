RJ’s final 2022 NFL mock draft: Georgia’s Travon Walker No. 1

Several trades shake up the first round in our final projection with the mystery beginning right at the top of the board.

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Each year, we look back on our final mock draft and grade what went right and what went wrong.

Things usually get sideways when trades are projected and the plan spirals.

This year’s final mock draft includes several trades that shake up the first round. A couple players rise, a few fall. Some unexpected names pop up near the end of the first round.

But here it is, our best guess at how things could play out. It’s informed by tape evaluations, rumors, betting markets, conversations with those in the know and even some random people on social media.

And for the first time since we started doing this, the mystery starts with the very first pick. That’s scary.

So, here it is, the final Review-Journal Mock Draft:

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia (1)

It has been a long time since there was this much drama at the top of the draft. Aidan Hutchinson spent several months as the presumed top pick in the draft, but Walker moved to our top spot last week and the betting market soon followed.

Walker is now a prohibitive favorite to go to Jacksonville. Rumor has it there is strong disagreement among the Jaguars’ brain trust so this could change right up until the pick is actually submitted.

Hutchinson should be the pick. But this is Jacksonville.

2) Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (2)

There have been strong indications that the Lions were sold on Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux as the pick. That was based on the assumption that Hutchinson would go first. With the local college star still on the board, it would seem to be a very easy decision for the Lions to turn in the card for Hutchinson.

The real question will be whether Thibodeaux really is the pick should the Jaguars opt to take Hutchinson, who looks like a safe bet to be a very good player at the next level.

3) Houston Texans

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (12)

It took awhile for the hype to truly start to build on Stingley, but it was a runaway train once it began. He was consistently tied to the Vikings in our first three mock drafts. Minnesota would almost certainly take him should he fall that far.

It doesn’t appear likely to happen at this point. At his best, Stingley could be the best player in this draft. He hasn’t played at that level over the last two years as he has endured injury and inconsistency.

Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner should be the pick here. But this is Houston.

4) New York Jets

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State (5)

Gardner could be the choice here, as well. The Jets also very much need a wide receiver, but they could address that before the draft even begins (stay tuned). It appears the Jets have come to a crossroads with former first-round pick Mekhi Becton. Here they have a chance to land an immediate replacement.

Ekwonu should be a star right away as a run blocker and has all the tools to continue his progression in the passing game.

5) New York Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (3)

There is a good chance Thibodeaux could develop into the best edge rusher in this draft. The Giants have a pretty clear need at the position. He has a phenomenal first step and all the traits NFL teams look for in pass rushers.

While there are questions about his passion for the game and outside interests, New York could be a good place for him to find a balance between his personal and professional lives.

6) Carolina Panthers

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (16)

The Panthers are likely to do whatever they can to trade out of this spot. They have needs all over the field and very little draft capital, so the extra picks would be very beneficial. Finding a willing partner may be a little more difficult.

While there is no doubt this team needs to find another veteran quarterback or draft one along the way, it would be a reach to do it with this pick. Here, they are unable to trade out and instead address a glaring need at tackle.

7) TRADE — Philadelphia Eagles

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (8)

The Eagles make a move, sending the 15th pick of the first round with additional selections next year to the Giants to move in front of the Falcons and make sure they get their preferred choice of wide receiver. It may be a bit of surprise because of the injury, but Williams is on course to make a full recovery and was likely the top receiver in the class before tearing his ACL in the national championship game.

Philadelphia already made a run at Calvin Ridley and wants another weapon. As for the Giants, they are a bit cap-strapped anyway and can build a ton of capital for next year’s phenomenal quarterback class should they move on from Daniel Jones.

8) Atlanta Falcons

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (9)

There is no way Gardner should fall this far, so the Falcons should just run to the podium and make the selection in this scenario. They absolutely need wide receiver help and that has to be a consideration. But Gardner is one of the cleanest prospects in this draft and will be a cornerstone for a team that needs help in many different areas.

9) Seattle Seahawks

Jermaine Johnson III, Edge, Florida State (7)

Seattle is picking in the top 10 for the first time in more than a decade. They need to start their rebuild along the line of scrimmage. Evan Neal makes sense as a potential cornerstone offensive tackle, but the Seahawks pass rush was awful and Pete Carroll made it clear he wants to make defense the team’s identity. Johnson projects as a three-down defensive end who may be better against the run than he is as a pass rusher, though he can also be a force in that realm.

10) TRADE — San Francisco 49ers

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (4)

The 49ers have been pretty clear publicly that they don’t want to trade Deebo Samuel. It doesn’t sound like there is much common ground on contract negotiations, however, and the Jets appear to be all-in on landing a star playmaker on offense to give Zach Wilson every chance to succeed. The Jets also have the capital to do it.

Here the Jets make an offer the 49ers can’t refuse and then start putting together a contract for Samuel and either agree to not put him through the rigors of playing running back or promise to pay him to do so. The 49ers do what they can to land a replacement by grabbing Wilson.

11) Washington Commanders

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (10)

The Commanders, who were then the Football Team, found a rhythm on defense last season when they moved Landon Collins into a role where he could play all over the field and just make plays. He was a cap casualty and is no longer with the team, but Hamilton could slide perfectly into that same role.

He is viewed as one of the best overall players in this draft, but has fallen in many mocks because of a disappointing 40-yard dash. But teams have GPS numbers on players now and Hamilton plays very fast. Just watch the tape.

12) TRADE — Los Angeles Chargers

Evan Neal, OT, Mississippi State (13)

The Chargers have a couple positions they would like to address, but only one they absolutely have to take care of in this draft, which this deal with the Vikings would accomplish. Should Neal or even Cross start to slip down the board, they could make a move up in front of a couple tackle-needy teams to make sure they get their guy.

The possibility of Neal being on the board seems unlikely on the surface, but there are reports of some potential yellow flags in his medical report that could keep him out of the top 10. The Vikings may be willing to trade down if the top cornerbacks and defensive ends as well as Hamilton are off the board at this point and it may be too soon to take an interior offensive lineman.

13) Houston Texans

Drake London, WR, USC (11)

Houston needs help everywhere. The Texans were able to land a playmaker on the outside defensively and now they add one on the other side of the ball in London. He may not be the most explosive playmaker, but he can just flat-out go get the football. London is so good at the catch point and can win many battles down the field. He thrives on back shoulder throws.

14) Baltimore Ravens

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (14)

If Davis falls to Baltimore, it would almost make too much sense. The Ravens need talented big bodies on the line of scrimmage and he’s a very good scheme fit. He can collapse the pocket and be disruptive in the run game while having the speed to make plays downfield. Davis was a combine superstar, but one who also shows up on game film.

15) TRADE — Kansas City Chiefs

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (15)

The Giants trade down again! There really isn’t a tackle on the board the Giants are willing to take here and they can continue to stockpile draft capital later in this draft and even more importantly for next season.

Kansas City has been rumored to be looking to trade up to grab a wide receiver, but McDuffie should be able to step on the field and help out a secondary badly in need of playmakers.

16) New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (19)

Michael Thomas is still on the roster, but it’s anyone’s guess how productive he will be at this point. Olave would add a playmaker on the outside, plus he has a relationship with Thomas, a fellow former Buckeyes star. They should be able to work together. That bond could help both of them and give the post-Sean Payton Saints some weapons.

17) Minnesota Vikings

Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan (—)

This may be a bit of a reach, but Hill is a first-round talent with the kind of versatility the Vikings could use in the secondary. He will play some nickel corner and could even play outside, but probably fits more as a long-term solution at safety for the Vikings.

18) Philadelphia Eagles

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (18)

The Eagles could use a cornerback, but also need some help at linebacker and on the edge. Lloyd actually helps in both of the latter two categories.

He will finally give them a potential star linebacker who can cover the field and contribute in pass coverage. But Lloyd also excels as a pass rusher when he is lined up on the edge. He is a potential All-Pro.

19) New Orleans Saints

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (20)

Here we go. The first quarterback is finally off the board and the Saints didn’t even have to trade up to do it. There was a great deal of speculation a few weeks ago when they acquired an extra first-round pick that they were doing so to make a run at a quarterback. Instead, they remained patient and let Willis, the quarterback with the most upside in this draft, fall to them.

Jameis Winston is back to be the starter, so Willis can have the time to develop he most likely needs.

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (6)

The Steelers have been connected to Willis throughout the pre-draft process and he nearly fell all the way to them at No. 20. Pickett may not be as exciting, but he’s a pretty good consolation prize and the fans are likely to rally behind him after he spent his collegiate career right down the street.

Pickett will also have time to develop as the Steelers appear to believe in Mitch Trubisky.

21) New England Patriots

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (—)

Like Hill, this may be seen as a surprise to many who have followed the process. It won’t be a shock in the betting markets. Walker is one of the fastest risers on the board and is a solid favorite to be picked in the first round.

Fellow Bulldog linebacker Nakobe Dean, the heart of the dominant Georgia defense, has been linked with New England more often. But Dean’s stock has been falling based on his size and some question marks on his medical reports. Dean will be a steal for someone.

Walker is huge, which the Patriots like in a linebacker. He will remind Patriots fans of Jamie Collins.

22) Green Bay Packers

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (25)

Aaron Rodgers has to throw the ball to someone. Green Bay has two first-round picks and is almost certain to use at least one of them on a wide receiver for the first time since Javon Walker in 2002.

Burks is a big receiver who excels once he gets the ball in his hands. Rodgers’ ability to get him the ball quickly and in a perfect spot to tuck it and run should make him a particularly good fit in Green Bay.

23) Arizona Cardinals

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia (27)

Wyatt is stout in the middle of the defensive line and should help bolster a run defense that was absolutely shredded last year. The Cardinals have to find a way to replace the pass-rushing production of Chandler Jones on the outside.

While Wyatt won’t be able to do that, he can be disruptive up the middle to help collapse the pocket and help the rush get there.

24) Dallas Cowboys

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (17)

Penning takes a surprising fall down the board and the Cowboys are more than happy to stop the slide. The offensive line went from being a huge strength to a big area of concern as it got old and expensive very quickly. This would be a dream scenario for Dallas.

25) Buffalo Bills

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (29)

The Bills could certainly look to add another receiver and give the offense another weapon. This is a team that believes it’s a contender to win the Super Bowl right now, however, and it still needs to find depth and talent at cornerback, particularly with star Tre’ White coming off an injury.

26) Tennessee Titans

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College (26)

The Titans are a darkhorse to grab a quarterback here. Ryan Tannehill will be 34 soon and the team can get out of his contract after this season. It’s tempting to go that direction, but the organization likely believes it can win the division again and will instead opt to go with a player who could help them immediately. Johnson slots in as a starter and was the roommate of coach Mike Vrabel’s son in college.

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M (24)

The Bucs mostly got the band back together again when Tom Brady decided to un-retire and come back for one more year. There was an exception, however, as both starting guards are gone. Tampa found one replacement in trading for Shaq Mason, but All-Pro Ali Marpet decided to retire in his prime.

28) Green Bay Packers

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (23)

There is some thought the Packers could go for a second receiver here and it wouldn’t be the worst idea. They could also use some help on defense. Dean is a possibility as he would bring playmaking and leadership. But the Packers need to get after the passer and Karlaftis was consistent and productive in the Big Ten.

29) New York Giants

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (—)

The Giants kept trading down and stockpiling picks in this year’s and next year’s draft. Now they get a fast-rising prospect who could prove to be a steal. He has exceptional strength and athleticism and just turned 21 years old.

Smith is very raw and held a bit too much last season, but the sky could be the limit for him with NFL coaching. As it is, he allowed just two sacks on nearly 900 pass blocking snaps in his college career.

30) Kansas City Chiefs

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (30)

They got the cornerback they wanted by trading up and now they get a wide receiver that could be a great fit by sitting tight with their second first-round pick. Dotson may not have ideal size, but he’s incredibly quick with great hands and the ability to get deep on anyone.

Sound familiar? Look, Dotson isn’t Tyreek Hill. But he would be an absolutely perfect fit for Kansas City.

31) Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa (31)

There are rumors he could fall out of the first round, but he makes a ton of sense for the Bengals. While Cincinnati has invested heavily in their line already, drafting Linderbaum to play center would allow Ted Karras to play guard where he thrived last season with the Patriots.

32) Detroit Lions

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (32)

Look for a team that needs a quarterback to try to trade up into this spot and take advantage of the extra year of team control for first-round picks. The Lions could just choose to stay here and use their second first-round pick on a quarterback they can develop under Jared Goff.

Sam Howell and Matt Corral are also possible selections for either Detroit or whichever team does try to move up here.

Note: Number in parentheses where player was chosen in last mock draft.

— Denotes player not chosen in last mock draft.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.