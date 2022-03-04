Speedy wide receiver ‘would love’ to play for Raiders

Ohio State star receiver Chris Olave was timed in 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, a day after saying he would enjoy being drafted by the Raiders.

Ohio State's Olave 'would love' to play for Raiders, runs 4.26 at combine

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is fast.

He’s just not as fast as it first appeared when he ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

He was originally credited with a blazing-fast time of 4.26 seconds, but it was changed to 4.39 upon official review.

While it was still an impressive time for the receiver who said Wednesday he would welcome the opportunity to play for the Raiders, it’s not the kind of draft stock-altering performance that first set social media ablaze.

Olave still has the potential to be available when the Raiders make the 22nd selection of the first round.

That could make at least one of Olave’s family members happy.

“My oldest brother is a huge fan of the Raiders, so I would love to go there,” he said. “They have a great organization. I’d love to play for them.”

Olave played particularly close attention to the Raiders last season after they signed his idol.

“I grew up watching DeSean Jackson,” said Olave, born and raised in the San Diego area. “I looked up to him as a player growing up. All the deep touchdowns, the 75-yarders. I tried to put that into my game as a deep threat, and he had that swag, too. Coming from California, I definitely looked up to him. Still to this day, I look up to him.”

Olave, Ohio State’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions, is called a “home run hitter with outstanding route polish” by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton was originally credited with a combine record 4.21, but it was changed to 4.28. John Ross keeps the record with his 4.22 in 2017.

Hall makes his case

No running backs in this class are viewed as surefire first-round picks, but Iowa State’s Breece Hall believes he should be the first one to come off the board.

“I just feel like over the last two years no running back has been able to do what I’ve been able to do,” he said Thursday. “I respect those other guys and their games. They’re great. I just feel like I’m the best running back in this draft.”

There is no consensus among the analysts about the order the top three running backs should be ranked, but Hall finds himself very much in the conversation with Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

Hall believes he can help his cause by posting a good time in the 40 when running backs go through their on-field workouts on Friday.

I think some people are questioning my speed right now,” he said. “I’m excited to show tomorrow running my 40. I think that’s the only question.”

When asked what he expects to run in the drill, Hall just smiled.

“It’s a surprise,” he said.

He did reveal he has formally met with about half the teams in the league this week, though the Raiders were not one of them.

Hall has already played in Allegiant Stadium, however. He had 100 yards and two touchdowns in Iowa State’s blowout victory over UNLV this season.

“It was a real good environment,” he said. “The stadium was huge.”

As for what he would bring an NFL team, Hall believes he’s able to play fast while not speeding up the process.

“Really smooth and patient,” he said of his strengths. “I always say I’m slow to and fast through. I feel like that’s what makes me different. I’m really patient in the way I can run and control the game.”

Sibling rivalry

Georgia running back James Cook would be surprised if the Minnesota Vikings select him in the draft.

“It would be a plus,” he said. “But they’ve already got a guy, so I’m pretty sure they won’t (pick me).”

Minnesota’s current No. 1 running back is star Dalvin Cook, his older brother. James does look forward to playing against Dalvin at some point in the NFL.

“We’re going to get after it,” Cook said. “If I’m on the other side, I know he is going to try to beat me, too, by running all over me. So I’m going to try to do the same.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.