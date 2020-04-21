Strange but true happenings often abound on NFL draft day

Remembering when the Falcons picked John Wayne and other wacky tales produced by pro football’s annual player selection process.

During the 1990s, Brigham Young had an offensive tackle named Eli Herring, who, in the vernacular of NFL scouts, was destined to play on Sunday.

The only problem: Herring was a devout Mormon and was dead set against it.

So Herring told NFL teams not to bother drafting him.

The Raiders drafted him anyway, in the sixth round in 1995.

A team representative went to Utah and offered a $1.5 million contract to Herring, who turned it down, keeping the Sabbath holy.

A look back at some other strange but true draft-day stories:

Rubber meets road (1936)

It didn’t take the NFL long to produce a weird happening on draft day. The name of Heisman Trophy winner Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago was the first to be erased from a chalkboard in a meeting room at the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia during the inaugural draft in 1936. Berwanger decided to take a job with a Chicago rubber company because one with the Bears in those days didn’t pay enough.

Late notice (1944)

The Eagles selected Syracuse fullback Norm Michael in the 18th round of the 1944 draft. Michael didn’t find out about it until more than 50 years later, when he was reading about former NFL draft picks from Syracuse and saw his name listed with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Floyd Little and Larry Csonka. Michael had joined the Army after college, which would explain why he didn’t receive another kind of draft notice.

Rinse and repeat (1946, 1947)

The Redskins used their first-round selection in 1946 on Cal Rossi, a halfback and defensive back from UCLA — only to find out he was a junior and not eligible to turn pro. They were so committed to Rossi that they again picked him in the first round in 1947. Did Mr. Rossi finally go to Washington? Nope. Rossi turned his back on pro football and became a school teacher.

First and last (1967)

In 1967, Jimmy Walker of Providence made history when he was selected first and last in two pro drafts, by the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. Walker scored 11,655 points during his NBA career and made the all-star team twice. He did not play football in college and would not play in the NFL, either.

Duke and cover (1972)

The official NFL football is called The Duke — and in 1972, so, too, was the Atlanta Falcons’ draft choice in the 17th and final round. “Atlanta picks John Wayne of Fort Apache State,” called out Falcons coach Norm Van Brocklin. NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle said the Falcons were making a mockery of the draft and nullified the selection, despite the iconic actor having played football at Southern California when he still was known as Marion Morrison.

Mistaken identity (1982)

In 1982, Tampa Bay could not decide between defensive end Booker Reese and guard Sean Farrell when making its first-round pick. Both names were given to an equipment manager, who was to notify draft officials at the proper time. The Bucs decided on Reese, but the equipment guy heard Farrell. Reese turned out to be a bust. Farrell played for 11 seasons. The equipment guy received a pat on the back.

All for one (1999)

Saints coach Mike Ditka traded every one of the team’s 1999 draft picks and its first and third picks in 2000 so New Orleans could move up and select Texas running back Ricky Williams. Williams was pretty good for the Saints, but downright great for the Dolphins when he led the NFL with 1,853 rushing yards in his first season after being traded — for four more draft picks.

Name blame (2011)

In 2011, the Saints drafted Cameron Jordan, a defensive end from California, in the first round. The Browns drafted Jordan Cameron, a tight end from USC, in the fourth round. When the Browns tried to call Jordan Cameron, they reached Cameron Jordan.

This may explain why the Browns haven’t been to the playoffs in 17 seasons.

Poe position (2012)

After being picked in the first round by the Chiefs in 2012, nose tackle Dontari Poe shook NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand. Then the two hugged and embraced. Then they touched noses like long lost Eskimos. This would probably never happen today. Virus or no virus.

Bang a bong (2016)

Just before the draft, the Twitter account of Mississippi’s Laremy Tunsil was hacked and a photo of the top prospect inhaling a gas mask marijuana bong was posted for all to see. Tunsil dropped to No. 13 overall before he was picked by the Dolphins.

