Strip drone, light shows entertain visitors during NFL draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 5:45 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2022 - 9:26 pm
Images are displayed in the NFL fountain projection show at the Bellagio Fountains on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Images are displayed in the NFL fountain projection show at the Bellagio Fountains on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Images are displayed in the NFL fountain projection show at the Bellagio Fountains on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Images are displayed in the NFL fountain projection show at the Bellagio Fountains on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Images are displayed in the NFL fountain projection show at the Bellagio Fountains on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Images are displayed in the NFL fountain projection show at the Bellagio Fountains on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

When in Vegas, go all out, right?

That’s just what the NFL is doing with this week’s draft festivities. The league is hosting drone and light shows on the Strip.

The league is scheduled to have drone shows over the NFL Draft Experience theater Thursday and Friday at 8:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

In addition, the NFL is putting on a projection show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Thursday and Friday at 8:06 p.m., 9:06 p.m. & 10:06 p.m.

The drone shows will include 300 drones that will form shapes to showcase the 32 NFL teams. The NFL draft runs from Thursday until Saturday.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

