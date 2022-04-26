Take a look at the NFL draft theater on the Strip and red carpet stage at Bellagio
NFL officials gave a preview Tuesday of the red carpet stage at the Bellagio and the draft theater also on the Strip.
NFL officials gave a preview Tuesday of the red carpet stage set up over the Fountains of Bellagio where the 21 invited prospects for Round 1 of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas will begin their professional football journey in grand fashion.
They also provided a look at the NFL Draft theater at the Linq.
The 2022 draft kicks off Thursday with the league’s marquee off season event taking over the Strip in front of the Bellagio and over 1 million square feet of space behind the Linq for the draft theater and fan experience through Saturday. That’s where the likely first round picks will be shuttled to from the fountains in anticipation of finding out which team will be their first NFL home.
