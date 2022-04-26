85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Draft 2022
NFL Draft

Take a look at the NFL draft theater on the Strip and red carpet stage at Bellagio

NFL draft red carpet stage preview
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 9:47 am
 
Updated April 26, 2022 - 1:52 pm
Workers continue to build the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, ...
Workers continue to build the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kelsey Pietrangelo, NFL manager of live event operations, speaks to the media at the NFL Draft ...
Kelsey Pietrangelo, NFL manager of live event operations, speaks to the media at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Divers scan the perimeter of the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesda ...
Divers scan the perimeter of the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Workers continue to build the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, ...
Workers continue to build the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Divers work in the Bellagio Fountains near the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage on Tuesday, April 26, ...
Divers work in the Bellagio Fountains near the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Divers work at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, ...
Divers work at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Workers continue to build the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, ...
Workers continue to build the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Workers scan the perimeter of the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesd ...
Workers scan the perimeter of the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Veg ...
The NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Workers install enhanced security measures near the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio ...
Workers install enhanced security measures near the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Veg ...
The NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Divers work at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, ...
Divers work at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kelsey Pietrangelo, NFL manager of live event operations, speaks to the media at the NFL Draft ...
Kelsey Pietrangelo, NFL manager of live event operations, speaks to the media at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Workers scan the perimeter of the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesd ...
Workers scan the perimeter of the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The NFL live broadcast booth covering the 2022 NFL Draft at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, ...
The NFL live broadcast booth covering the 2022 NFL Draft at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Veg ...
The NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Workers continue to build the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, ...
Workers continue to build the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Workers continue to build the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, ...
Workers continue to build the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Divers work at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, ...
Divers work at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Veg ...
The NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The NFL live broadcast booth covering the 2022 NFL Draft at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, ...
The NFL live broadcast booth covering the 2022 NFL Draft at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NFL officials gave a preview Tuesday of the red carpet stage set up over the Fountains of Bellagio where the 21 invited prospects for Round 1 of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas will begin their professional football journey in grand fashion.

They also provided a look at the NFL Draft theater at the Linq.

The 2022 draft kicks off Thursday with the league’s marquee off season event taking over the Strip in front of the Bellagio and over 1 million square feet of space behind the Linq for the draft theater and fan experience through Saturday. That’s where the likely first round picks will be shuttled to from the fountains in anticipation of finding out which team will be their first NFL home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
At 6’8” and 384 lbs., this is the 2022 NFL draft’s largest prospect
At 6’8” and 384 lbs., this is the 2022 NFL draft’s largest prospect
2
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
3
Unlicensed apartment complex had 18 shootings in past year, report says
Unlicensed apartment complex had 18 shootings in past year, report says
4
2 found dead in wash near Las Vegas casino
2 found dead in wash near Las Vegas casino
5
NFL draft to close portion of Las Vegas Strip later this week
NFL draft to close portion of Las Vegas Strip later this week
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Visitors check out a view deck as preparations continue for the NFL Draft 2022 stage at the Bel ...
How to watch NFL draft in Las Vegas
RJ

The NFL draft is taking over Las Vegas this week and with the NFL’s future biggest and brightest stars.