Take a look at the NFL draft theater on the Strip and red carpet stage at Bellagio

NFL officials gave a preview Tuesday of the red carpet stage at the Bellagio and the draft theater also on the Strip.

Kelsey Pietrangelo, NFL manager of live event operations, speaks to the media at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Divers scan the perimeter of the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Divers work in the Bellagio Fountains near the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Divers work at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Workers install enhanced security measures near the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kelsey Pietrangelo, NFL manager of live event operations, speaks to the media at the NFL Draft Red Carpet Stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The NFL live broadcast booth covering the 2022 NFL Draft at the Bellagio Fountains on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NFL officials gave a preview Tuesday of the red carpet stage set up over the Fountains of Bellagio where the 21 invited prospects for Round 1 of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas will begin their professional football journey in grand fashion.

They also provided a look at the NFL Draft theater at the Linq.

The 2022 draft kicks off Thursday with the league’s marquee off season event taking over the Strip in front of the Bellagio and over 1 million square feet of space behind the Linq for the draft theater and fan experience through Saturday. That’s where the likely first round picks will be shuttled to from the fountains in anticipation of finding out which team will be their first NFL home.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.