Texans’ decision at No. 2 could impact Raiders, rest of 1st round

The NFL draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, but the story of Thursday’s first round will be set in Houston.

The Texans have two picks in the top 12, starting with No. 2. That’s where the intrigue will begin, as the Panthers are expected to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first pick.

What Houston general manager Nick Caserio and first-year coach DeMeco Ryans decide to do next could change the course of the rest of the first round.

The Texans need a quarterback and could select Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson. But there are reports that they had their hearts set on Young and will instead select a defensive player.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson is a model citizen and a finished product. Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson emerged late in his collegiate career and has a ton of upside. Either could help bolster a rebuilding defense.

That could spur a lot of phone calls to the Cardinals, who have the third pick and won’t take a quarterback because they have Kyler Murray. The Colts pick fourth, so any team wanting the second choice of quarterbacks would have to move ahead of them.

But keep in mind, trades into the top 10 have grown increasingly rare. No team has traded into the top nine on draft day since 2018.

It’s still possible that Houston takes a quarterback, which could have the Colts panicking about a team moving ahead of them and having three QBs off the board before they are on the clock.

Would they then have to call Arizona and move up one spot to make sure the Cardinals don’t offer that pick up to the highest bidder?

There are many moving pieces, and Houston’s pick at No. 2 could be the one holding the house of cards in place.

Even the Raiders could be impacted. The signing of Jimmy Garoppolo has eliminated the immediate need for a quarterback, but they could be open to making a move for Stroud or Richardson. And if they do want a defensive player, as anticipated, it would be beneficial for them if teams take quarterbacks to keep the top defensive talent on the board.

Those are just a few of the many storylines before what figures to be a wild first round. Here’s a viewers guide:

Quarterbacks

The top four have been mentioned, and there is also a wild card in Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, who is 25 and recovering from a torn ACL. He was productive in college, but is a fascinating player because he thrived in a one-read offense and rarely did anything out of structure.

As for the perceived top four, there were early rumors they could be the top four picks. That appears less likely now, but could any of them tumble down the draft board?

Stroud was seen as a top-two pick all along until news leaked of him bombing the S2 cognition test, which you will hear a lot about during the draft broadcast. It turns out he might have taken it late at night after a long day of travel.

Levis has all the tools and was great in 2021 only to put an average 2022 season on film. Richardson might be the most athletically gifted quarterback to ever enter the league, but he’s inexperienced and has accuracy issues. It’s possible one or two of them are available longer than expected.

Wide receivers

Wide receiver has become a true glamour position, but this year’s crop leaves a lot to be desired. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had only five catches in three games last season because of a hamstring injury, is expected to be the first receiver drafted. Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnston also could go in the first round.

Jalen Carter

The Georgia star defensive tackle is downright scary on film. He blows up offensive lines and lives in the opponent’s backfield. He could be the No. 1 pick if not for questions off the field, primarily for his role in a car accident that killed a teammate and another member of the football program.

Carter will make for a difficult decision for teams, but is expected to go in the top 10.

Tight ends

Las Vegas products Dalton Kincaid (Utah) and Darnell Washington (Georgia) have a chance to be taken in the first round as part of a deep tight end class.

Bijan Robinson

The value of running backs has plummeted in the NFL, which will leave teams with a fascinating decision to make on Robinson, who might be one of the five best talents in the draft.

