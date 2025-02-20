Top QB prospects for 2025 NFL draft work out at UNLV

Quarterback prospects Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward worked out at UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex this week and engaged in some playful trash talk.

FILE - Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks to throw against BYU during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Floyd Mayweather, left, watches game action as rapper E-40, second from right, and Shedeur Sanders chat, right, chat during game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders chats with a fan while seated courtside in the second half of an NBA basketball game as the Denver Nuggets host the Portland Trail Blazers Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The top ranked quarterback prospects for the upcoming NFL draft were at UNLV recently.

Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami (Florida) worked out at Fertitta Football Complex this week. The duo was featured in a YouTube video produced by Well Off Media and engaged in some playful trash talk.

“Consistency, that’s what he lacks,” Sanders said of Ward as the video opens.

“They gave you a completion percentage award and all you did was throw checkdowns and bubble screens,” Ward replied. “If I did that, my completion percentage would be 90.”

The two continued to roast each other throughout the 21-minute, 47-second video.

“You ain’t do what your team need to do to win the bowl game,” Ward said of Colorado’s 36-14 loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl.

“You quit on your team, bro,” Sanders shot back. Ward skipped the second half of Miami’s loss to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

It’s not the first time Sanders and Ward have traded jabs in a video by Well off Media, which is owned by Sanders’ older brother Deion Sanders Jr.

Shedeur Sanders and Ward are battling to be the first quarterback selected when the draft begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Raiders have the No. 6 pick and could have a chance to take Sanders or Ward if either falls out of the top five.

