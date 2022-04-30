75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
draft fan
Draft 2022
NFL Draft

Twitter reacts to introduction at NFL draft of gay flag league

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2022 - 8:52 pm
 
A Twitter screen shot of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introducing members of the National Gay ...
A Twitter screen shot of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introducing members of the National Gay Flag Football League during Friday’s third round of the draft at Caesars Forum.
A Twitter screen shot of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introducing members of the National Gay ...
A Twitter screen shot of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introducing members of the National Gay Flag Football League during Friday’s third round of the draft at Caesars Forum.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduced members of the National Gay Flag Football League during Friday’s third round of the draft at Caesars Forum.

Last season, Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first openly gay player to compete in the NFL. The organization comprises 22 leagues in United States and Canada.

As for Goodell’s introduction, it predictably drew plenty of reaction on Twitter. It came as a shock to some of the most dedicated football fans that this was the first they heard of such a league.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
2
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
3
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
4
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
5
Man dies after ‘broad daylight’ central Las Vegas shooting
Man dies after ‘broad daylight’ central Las Vegas shooting
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST