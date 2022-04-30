Twitter reacts to introduction at NFL draft of gay flag league

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduced members of the National Gay Flag Football League during Friday’s third round of the draft at Caesars Forum.

Last season, Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first openly gay player to compete in the NFL. The organization comprises 22 leagues in United States and Canada.

As for Goodell’s introduction, it predictably drew plenty of reaction on Twitter. It came as a shock to some of the most dedicated football fans that this was the first they heard of such a league.

