47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
2020 NFL Draft

Volunteers needed for April’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2020 - 2:33 pm
 

Volunteers will be needed for April’s NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has developed an online portal to register volunteers.

“With an ever-growing roster of championship sports and special events coming to Las Vegas, it’s prime time for local residents to get involved and be part of the action,” said Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the LVCVA, the organization that markets tourism for Southern Nevada.

2020 NFL DRAFT

The 2020 NFL Draft is coming to Las Vegas. Read more.

The LVCVA listed the NFL Draft Experience, NASCAR races, the Las Vegas Bowl, the National Finals Rodeo and the Pac-12 Football Championship game among the events it would seek volunteers. The draft is scheduled in Las Vegas April 23-25.

Once individuals have registered through the portal, they’ll be notified as volunteer opportunities for various events open. Those interested in registering to volunteer can fill out a Rosterfy registration form at https://lvcva.rosterfy.com/register.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
THE LATEST