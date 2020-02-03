Volunteers needed for April’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is reaching out for volunteers to help with the NFL Draft on the Las Vegas Strip.

A rendering of the fan experience area located between Caesars Forum and the Westin during the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. (NFL)

The main NFL Draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

A rendering of the NFL Draft red carpet stage at the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas. (NFL)

Volunteers will be needed for April’s NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has developed an online portal to register volunteers.

“With an ever-growing roster of championship sports and special events coming to Las Vegas, it’s prime time for local residents to get involved and be part of the action,” said Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the LVCVA, the organization that markets tourism for Southern Nevada.

The LVCVA listed the NFL Draft Experience, NASCAR races, the Las Vegas Bowl, the National Finals Rodeo and the Pac-12 Football Championship game among the events it would seek volunteers. The draft is scheduled in Las Vegas April 23-25.

Once individuals have registered through the portal, they’ll be notified as volunteer opportunities for various events open. Those interested in registering to volunteer can fill out a Rosterfy registration form at https://lvcva.rosterfy.com/register.

