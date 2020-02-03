Volunteers needed for April’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is reaching out for volunteers to help with the NFL Draft on the Las Vegas Strip.
Volunteers will be needed for April’s NFL Draft.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has developed an online portal to register volunteers.
“With an ever-growing roster of championship sports and special events coming to Las Vegas, it’s prime time for local residents to get involved and be part of the action,” said Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the LVCVA, the organization that markets tourism for Southern Nevada.
The LVCVA listed the NFL Draft Experience, NASCAR races, the Las Vegas Bowl, the National Finals Rodeo and the Pac-12 Football Championship game among the events it would seek volunteers. The draft is scheduled in Las Vegas April 23-25.
Once individuals have registered through the portal, they’ll be notified as volunteer opportunities for various events open. Those interested in registering to volunteer can fill out a Rosterfy registration form at https://lvcva.rosterfy.com/register.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.