Want tickets for the SBLVIII experience in Las Vegas?

Want tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII experience in Las Vegas?
The first 500 fans who check in at the Draft Theater during the NFL draft on Saturday will receive two free tickets. One fan will also win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.
The NFL Draft Experience begins at 8 a.m. and is located behind the Linq Highroller, adjacent to Caesars Forum.
