Want tickets for the SBLVIII experience in Las Vegas?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 5:49 pm
 
The large video screen on the east side displays the message that the NFL Super Bowl LVIII will ...
Want tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII experience in Las Vegas?

The first 500 fans who check in at the Draft Theater during the NFL draft on Saturday will receive two free tickets. One fan will also win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.

The NFL Draft Experience begins at 8 a.m. and is located behind the Linq Highroller, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

