Winds won’t stop the show, as the NFL draft takes over the Strip — LIVE BLOG

What’s happening in Las Vegas as the NFL draft takes over the town.

Caesar decked out in a draft shirt at the casino entrance. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) president and CEO, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Virginia Valentine and County Commissioner Jim Gibson announce the temporary naming of Las Vegas Blvd at Flamingo as Draft Drive.

Fans ride an escalator on Las Vegas Boulevard, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. After a two-year delay, the NFL draft is finally kicking off in Las Vegas Thursday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, takes a photo with fans, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas, as a security guard, right, keeps an eye on the crowd. After a two-year delay, the NFL draft is finally kicking off in Las Vegas Thursday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Thomas family, Cleveland Browns fans from Las Vegas, make their way onto the Las Vegas Monorail for the first day of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Monorail arrives at the Westgate station during the first day of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic is diverted eastbound and southbound at Flamingo and Las Vegas Strip for the NFL draft. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Strip is closed to walking traffic only across from the Bellagio. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

12:33 p.m.

Weather, winds no problem for NFL Draft

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind advisory for Las Vegas with wind speeds of between 30-45 mph possible on Thursday, but the NFL’s show will go on, even if it gets windy.

“Our contingency plans have contingency plans and we always have a playbook for any potential issue,” said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

-Richard N. Velotta

10:46 a.m.

Washington fan easy to spot

One of the early fans walking down Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the Bellagio was hard to miss.

Edward Friton from Winchester, Virginia, was decked out in a Washington Redskins suit and donning a Washington-themed wrestling championship belt. He also had glitter caked into his beard.

(The team formerly known as the Redskins has changed its name to the Washington Commanders.)

“First of all I’ve got the Redskin shoes, had to go with the bow tie, a regular tie moves too much in the wind,” Friton said. “I have my grandfather here (on the championship belt) he was in the marching band of the Washington Redskins. Yes, I am a Redskins fan for life.”

Friton said he got the massive amount of glitter in his beard by spraying a healthy layer of hair spray, then adding the glitter and finishing with another layer of hair spray.

“I’m goofy, it didn’t take me that long to come up with the concept,” Friton said. “The jacket I’ve had for years. It used to be my Thanksgiving jacket.”

Friton arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday to take in the sights before the draft kicked off.

He appreciated that a portion of the Strip was shuttered. “It’s a lot easier to get around,” Friton said.

— Mick Akers

9:30 a.m.

After 2 years, NFL draft finally reaches Las Vegas

After a two-year delay, the NFL draft is finally kicking off in Las Vegas.

The three-day event begins Thursday with the NFL Draft Experience opening at noon.

Official draft activity will start at 1:45 p.m. over the much talked about red carpet stage over the Fountains of Bellagio. There the top prospects in this year’s draft will walk the stage, making media rounds, before being shuttled to the draft theater area behind the Linq.

The draft is expected to draw around 200,000 attendees daily, paving the way for what may be the largest event in Las Vegas history. The Strip in front Bellagio Drive to Flamingo Road is shut down to vehicle traffic, as is Flamingo from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane, to allow fans to take in the draft experience at both activity hubs safely and seamlessly.

If previous drafts are any indicator, many fans will be dressed in outlandish costumes representing their favorite team, The draft has become known as the marquee fan event for the league since it started taking it on the road in 2015.

The NFL had planned to hold the draft in Las Vegas in 2020, but was forced to make it a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Mick Akers